This Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler Looks Like an Ultimate Beast

There's no denying the fact that Royal Enfield bikes enjoy a cult following in the Indian market and in recent years, the brand's presence has also grown in the overseas market. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of RE motorcycles is their design that is based on simple architecture. This quality makes RE bikes suitable for performing customisations and many independent designers are often seen presenting the bikes with their personalised touches and designs. And the latest addition to this list is a modified version of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that was built by Manchester, United Kingdom-based ‘Sold Out Motorcycles’.

Inspired by the looks of Triumph Scrambler, the modified Interceptor 650 features a series of changes from its original look.

Upfront is a new round halogen headlamp setup that sports a blackguard mesh giving a rugged touch to the bike's appearance. There's a new clamp on the front forks and the motorcycle gets a customized single pod semi-digital instrumental cluster housing the required information displays. Modifiers have gone all out with their experimental modification and a completely new unit in and around the handlebars. From the bars to clutch and brake levers to even the switch gears, everything on this machine is a new addition. The stock indicators that come fitted on the bike has been removed for bar-end turn indicators

While the fuel tanks sport a beautiful glossy dual-tone paint scheme in silver and olive colour, the front and rear fender have been painted with only silver. The regular tyres offered on the Interceptor 650 have been replaced with bigger tyres that feature chunky knobs.

The modifiers have shortened the frame of the bike and bent the tail with an offering of customized smaller seats. While the engine setup has been left untouched, the exhaust setup has been replaced with a custom one.

