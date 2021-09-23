Modi in US: PM Meets Qualcomm CEO, to Meet Kamala Harris, Japan PM Today

PM Modi's Visit to Have Six Broad Elements: India's Envoy to US

PM's visit to US has six broad elements, India's Envoy to US Taranjit S Sandhu informed ANI. These, as per Sandhu, are:

Bilateral meeting with US President Biden

Meeting with VP Kamala Harris

Quad Summit

Interactions with PMs of Australia and Japan separately

Interaction with select industry leaders

UN section

"As far as Quad is concerned, it's a like-minded group which has come together to focus on international issues and problems..." he was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day-long visit to the United States, met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon on Thursday, 22 September.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet a number of personages including US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, during his visit.

On Thursday, he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and interact with a number of industry leaders.

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, will be attending the first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), a grouping that comprises US, Japan, India, and Australia

'My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US,' Modi had said on Wednesday, ahead of his visit

The prime minister, on the last day of his visit, will be addressing the United National General Assembly in New York

PM Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon in Washington DC.

'Our Diaspora is Our Strength': PM Modi Upon Arrival in the US

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC.

He was received by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra, naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna and US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources TH Brian McKeon, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from some members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden, Apple CEO: Here's a Look at His Itinerary

23 September: Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

He is also, according to ANI, slated to meet global CEOs in Washington DC. The Heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone will participate in the meeting.

In addition, he will be meeting top executives of certain American companies, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, ET reported.

The prime minister is, further, expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by President Joe Biden – an event at which Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to be present.

24 September: Modi will take part in a bilateral meeting with Biden. He will also attend a meeting of the QUAD countries – consisting of India, Japan, US, and Australia.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

25 September: The prime minister will return to New York, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister will return to India on 26 September.

