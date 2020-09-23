Modi’s Prestige at Stake? Why Winning Bihar Is Important for BJP

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

More than Nitish Kumar, who has been the Bihar CM for 15 years, PM Modi's prestige is at stake.

Newspapers and TV news channel surveys are telling us that PM Modi's popularity is still intact.

But, is it true?

Look at the Assembly election results of last 5 years. BJP hasn't been able to win elections in any big state except Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Keep note that all these elections have been fought under the leadership of PM Modi and where BJP used its full strength to win those polls.

From 8 November 2015 to 11 February 2020 – within a span of 5 years and 18 state Assembly elections – BJP lost in 16 states. BJP’s only big win was Uttar Pradesh. Even Gujarat was won by a small margin. Whereas, in Haryana, it had to form a coalition government after losing.

States BJP Lost After November 2015

Delhi

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Telangana

Karnataka

Punjab

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Bihar

Despite several issues in hand, BJP lost the Delhi elections. Not just this, the defeat came even though verdicts on Article 370, CAA, Ram Mandir and triple Talaq were in their favour.

Hence, 2020 Bihar elections are very important for the BJP.

BJP + PM Modi Using Their Full Strength to Win Bihar

In the name of projects, PM Modi has already held four virtual rallies in September. They are going to hold two more rallies this month.

These were projects which could have been inaugurated by Bihar Cabinet ministers or even the CM. Like inaugurations of sewer treatment plant, Jal Aapurti Pariyojana, LPG bottling plant and laying foundation of projects associated to animal farming and dairy in Bihar.

DM Diwakar, former director of Patna-based Anugrah Narayan Sinha Samaj Adhyayan Sanstha, said:

"“The desperation in the prime minister’s action is evident today. The way they are hanging with Nitish, praising him repeatedly shows that even after so many years, BJP has no leadership of its own. They are constantly losing state elections and their confidence level has come down significantly.”" -

Another political analyst and well-known journalist, Soroor Ahmed, said:

"“This Bihar election is very important for PM Modi. This is like the referendum of the lockdown. We can say that the state elections are turning out to be ‘vote of no-confidence motion’ for them. He wants to win Bihar election by all means to keep morale high.”" -

Steps Take by BJP in Bihar Speaks for Themselves

Once again, Nitish Kumar is BJP's Bihar CM face

Garib Kalyan Yojana launched till elections

Hyped Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Clearance to AIIMS in Darbhanga

First ever Maharashtra-Bihar Kisan Special Parcel train

Laying foundation stone for Ram Mandir before elections

Chanting 'Jai Siyaram' instead of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Politicians are trying to make use of Sita connection to Bihar's Mithilanchal for Bihar elections.

We're yet to see the impact of BJP's 'zor lagake haisha' efforts in Bihar.

However, Bihar is not easy. It knows how to differentiate between real issues and distractions.

