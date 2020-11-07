Modi govt has denied pension to 30 lakh defence personnel: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Accusing the BJP-led Centre of "duping and deceiving the members of our armed forces" by "diluting" the "one rank, one pension (OROP)" scheme passed by the erstwhile UPA, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said that the Modi government has denied pension to 30 lakh defence personnel.

"It is a conspiracy of the BJP to dupe and deceive the members of our armed forces which is unacceptable to the nation. The truth is that the Modi government has not implemented one rank, one pension till today," he said at a press conference here.

"Once again the betrayal of India's soldiers and veterans, navy and air force personnel by the Modi government stands exposed. Since today (Saturday) morning Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji are trying to take credit for one rank, one pension being given, in top gear, which actually has been denied to 30 lakh personnel...," Surjewala added.

The Congress leader said, "One rank one pension formula was accepted by the Congress party and an order in writing was issued on February 26, 2014. But the Modi government diluted and finished this order."

"One rank, one pension means that any army, navy, and air force personnel giving the same number of years in the service and retiring in the same rank will get the same pension irrespective of the date of retirement. The Congress party also extended this benefit to disability and window pension."

"But Modi government, after assuming office on November 7, 2014, proceed to dilute and deny OROP to 30 to 40 per cent personnel by imposing the condition that any armed forces personnel, who sought premature retirement on completion of 20 years of service, will not get OROP. Modi ji knows very well that almost all jawans and a large number of officers seek premature retirement on 20 years of service and get a full pension," he added. (ANI)