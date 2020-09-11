Modi, Ashok Gehlot commemorate 127 years of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech, recall message of universal brotherhood

Universal Brotherhood Day is observed every year on 11 September to commemorate the historic speech delivered by Indian thinker and spiritualist Swami Vivekananda in Chicago in 1893. This year marks the 127th year of iconic speech.

Vivekananda delivered the speech to an audience of delegates from all across the world at the first-ever World Parliament of Religion that was held between 11 and 27 September 1893.

The speech started differently from the conventional usage of more formal salutations. The opening remarks were, "Sisters and brothers of America," for which he received a two-minutes-long standing ovation.

According to a report by Scroll, between 11 September and 27 September, 1983, Swami Vivekananda actually gave six speeches in Chicago, of which the opening address is best known due to its novel and dramatic way of beginning.

Vivekananda introduced Hinduism to the world and spoke about intolerance and the need to put an end to religious supremacy. He propagated a message of religious acceptance in addition to mutual tolerance while attempting to define both the concepts.

Vivekananda explained that tolerance is the act of putting up with something that one disapproves of, while acceptance was admitting that even the seed of an idea can take root and produce an offshoot that was completely different and unique from the original ideology.

Speaking about Hinduism, he said that he is proud to belong to a religion that has taught the worth both - tolerance and universal acceptance. "We believe not only in universal tolerance but we accept all religions as true," he said.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, the speech garnered major attention and earned Vivekananda the title of 'the cyclonic monk of India'.

Several political leaders remembered Swami Vivekananda 's speech in Chicago today which marks its 127th anniversary.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said that in 2018 he had the "good" fortune of speaking at the same Art Institute of Chicago where Swami Vivekananda delivered his legendary speech in 1893.

Today is the 127th anniversary of Swami Vivekanand's historic address at the Parliament of World's Religions. In 2018, I had the good fortune of speaking at the same Art Institute of Chicago, the place where Swami Vivekanand delivered his legendary speech in 1893.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vivekananda's speech in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India's ethos and the values. The prime minister also shared a link to Vivekananda's speech and urged youngsters to read the text of his address.

The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of 'Jai Jagat' given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda's message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Vivekananda's "vigorous" address was a transformational and stirring moment that introduced the entire world with a new idea of humanity.

This day marks the 127th anniversary of the great Indian philosopher and spiritual genius, Swami Vivekananda ji's historic Chicago speech. His vigorous address was a transformational and stirring moment that introduced the entire world with a new idea of humanity.

Amit Shah also said that Swami Vivekananda will always be remembered as one of the moulders of the modern world across the globe.

Vivekananda ji's idea of universal brotherhood, tolerance & harmony continues to liberate & touch the souls of millions. The vision of #NewIndia resonates around his life, work & teachings. He will always be remembered as one of the moulders of the modern world across the globe.

BJP national president JP Nadda said the country remembers Vivekananda's scintillating address to the world where he highlighted the Indian values of tolerance and universal acceptance. He also said that the teaching of Vivekananda will always inspire and motivate generations.