Ahead of festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the nation that lockdown may be over, but the pandemic is not.

India reported 46,790 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to nearly 76 lakh.

The Prime Minister said that the government is preparing a plan so that the vaccine is available to all citizens, once developed.

