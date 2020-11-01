Modi to Address Four Assembly Election Rallies in Bihar on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Bihar on Sunday, ahead of phase two of the state assembly elections on Tuesday. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in recent weeks as JD(U) chief and NDA member Nitish Kumar seeks a fourth-terms as chief minister.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday night that he will be addressing rallies in Chhapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

Chhapra, considered a stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, will see PM Modi address back-to-back rallies. This is the first time, Lalu, currently in jail for corruption, isn’t addressing election rallies in the region.

PM Modi has so far addressed six election rallies in Bihar and is scheduled to address a total of 16 rallies before polling ends on November 7.

Sunday is the final day for the campaigning for the second phase of Bihar elections. Voting will take place in 94 of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar on Tuesday (November 3) in the second phase of polling. The final phase of voting will take place on Saturday (November 7), and the results will be announced on November 10.

PM Modi tweeted on Saturday night: “Tomorrow, on Sunday, I will be amidst the people of Bihar. In the great festival of democracy I shall be seeking the blessings of the people of Chhapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha at the rallies,”

कल रविवार के दिन बिहार के लोगों के बीच रहूंगा। लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में छपरा, समस्तीपुर, मोतिहारी और बगहा की जनसभाओं में जनता-जनार्दन का आशीर्वाद लूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

