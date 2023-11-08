MODG numbers, provincial report conflict on local housing needs

GUYSBOROUGH — As the Nova Scotia government launches its five-year plan to meet the province’s future housing needs, a difference of opinion on what those needs actually are in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is emerging between local and provincial number-crunchers.

Research by the provincial government released earlier this month predicted that the existing shortage of 310 “housing units” in MODG will increase to 360 by 2027. After factoring “current construction trends,” it stated, that number was forecast to fall to 70 units by 2032.

But, according to MODG Development Officer Deborah Torrey, the statement was based on old information – 20 units per year – and did not include newer residential projects, including the 36-unit Carleton Place underway in downtown Guysborough.

As a result, she told the Nov. 1 committee of the whole meeting, “The [housing] gap will [actually] result in a surplus of 16 units by 2032. The [provincial data] is already two years old.”

In a subsequent interview, MODG Chief Administrative Officer Barry Carroll told The Journal that those numbers stemmed from independent research the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing commissioned to understand housing trends and needs in 49 municipalities across the province. The research now informs the provincial government’s new plan to “create the conditions” necessary for those communities to create a total of 40,000 new housing units across the province by 2027.

What the province’s MODG numbers don’t reflect, Carroll said, is the impact of recent local developments on the municipality. “They were just looking at the numbers [they had]... Eighteen of those 36 units at Carleton Place are subsidized by the [provincial] government for residents who are [aged] 55 and up. But [the developer] is also looking at a second development for all ages.”

Beyond this, at least one councillor at the committee of the whole meeting expressed concern that the provincial report did not appear to reflect the municipality’s more serious demographic and economic realities.

“The [provincial] report talks about the municipality needing to build more housing, but it doesn’t talk about sustainability or affordability,” said Mary Desmond (District 2). “If we build houses, people can’t afford to get into them because they are not making enough money [to cover] mortgage interest rates [and] the cost of living... They say we need to build 370 more homes. But that has nothing to do with people whose average income is $34,000. Affordable housing for vulnerable people is a different story.

According to Torrey’s briefing note, the median house price in the municipality increased 171 per cent, from $70,000 to $190,000, between 2016 and 2022. “Fifty-two percent of all local households earned an income below what is needed to purchase the median home ($190,000) in 2022,” she wrote. Meanwhile, “MODG suffered the most significant shock from 2019 to 2022, whereby a $70,000 income could afford 96 per cent of home sales in 2019; however, in 2022, this fell to 66 per cent.”

Added Warden Vernon Pitts: “We could write letters to the Minister of Housing [John Lohr] and our MLA [Greg Morrow], explaining that affordability to them might mean something different than it means to us, and take it from there. It would be a good first step.”

His motion for these letters was carried.

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal