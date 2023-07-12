MODG narrowly votes to increase staff salaries

GUYSBOROUGH – The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) recently hired Gerald Walsh Associates to provide a report on staff salaries, which was introduced for a vote at the regular committee of the whole meeting on July 5.

The vote to accept option three of the recommendations came after an in-camera session. Committee voted four to three to accept and recommend to council the implementation of the report.

A special council meeting was held directly after the committee meeting to move the item forward. Again, the motion passed with four votes in favour and three against.

After special council adjourned, The Journal asked MODG Warden Vernon Pitts about the contentious vote.

Pitts told The Journal that salaries are typically reviewed every five years but due to COVID-19, that schedule has been delayed.

“I believe it’s been eight years since it’s been done,” said Pitts.

Asked about the discrepancy of votes on the motion, Pitts said, “Some councillors don’t think people should be paid for the work they do…I think you have to pay staff adequately for the service they do.”

In other committee business, representatives from Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS) made a presentation outlining the monies the organization puts into the municipality in terms of salaries and events, and also brought forward the possibility of implementing a marketing levy – a fee charged to visitors – which would be used to support tourism-related expenditures in the municipality. The committee was receptive to the idea of a levy but made no motion in that regard.

The committee of the whole also heard from Warden Pitts that service hours for the Registry of Motor Vehicles in the MODG were too few – one day a week for approximately four hours. He put forward a motion, which passed unanimously, to send a letter to the province requesting more days and longer hours.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal