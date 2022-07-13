MODG keeps doctor incentive, asks NSH to communicate better on hospital closures

·6 min read

GUYSBOROUGH – “At the outset, it was a little confusing whether or not the MODG could offer their incentive at the same time as that offered from Nova Scotia Health,” Barry Carroll, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s CAO, told council when he gave his report at the monthly committee of the whole meeting on July 6.

Communication with the province has cleared up that uncertainty and Carroll said that the understanding is, if a doctor from outside of Nova Scotia is signed with Nova Scotia Health (NSH), which is the only way that MODG’s incentive could come into play, “Ours could be offered in tandem. You couldn’t offer them [the incentive] for the same return of service period… so, if the province offered $125,000 for five years then we could give $100,000 for that doctor to continue [in the MODG] after the five years.

“Or if we were recruiting within the province, then they are not offering an incentive so our $100,000 incentive could still apply. For example, if someone from Halifax wanted to come to Canso or Guysborough to work as a doctor … that $100,000 would be there. So, I am not recommending any changes to our doctor incentive program. I think we should leave it in place. I think the priority right now is on Canso, Eastern Memorial,” said Carroll.

He went on to say that there had been some conflicting information regarding locums versus fulltime doctors. "Bottom line, if there were two fulltime doctors coming to Canso, it seems like you would want that.”

Continuing with the healthcare theme, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche made a motion, which passed unanimously, to contact NSH to ask them to do a better job, “of communicating when Eastern Memorial [Hospital] is closed or any changes to the staffing at Eastern Memorial [in Canso].”

The motion was the result of a recent failure to communicate closure of the Eastern Memorial Hospital’s emergency department to Canso and area residents.

Water rates

Last winter, the MODG commissioned a report on the Canso Hazel Hill Water Utility, the only such utility in the municipality, in keeping with provincial legislation to review water rates. Council accepted the report last February, which advised the rate should be increased by $0.14.

The report was sent to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB), which has final say in the matter of such utility rates.

The UARB held a virtual public hearing on the rate study on July 6. MODG’s Director of Finance Danita Imlay attended the meeting and gave a report to council at the committee of the whole Wednesday afternoon. She said one person, Ginny Boudreau, representing the Eastern Guysborough County Rate Payers Association, spoke against an increase in fees, making the case that rates should stay the same because people are having a hard time affording the necessities.

Imlay said Boudreau made a lot of good points but, “The bottom line for us is that it’s been six-plus years without any increase at all and costs have gone up and usage has gone way down. When you’re not generating revenue and you’re increasing cost, even though you’re running a surplus…we are eating into that surplus every year with that deficit.”

In recent years, Imlay said, the water utility has lost 43 customers, and those that remain are using less water while the cost of running the utility keeps rising.

The final decision on the Canso Hazel Hill Water Utility water rate is in the hands of the UARB and Imlay said a decision would likely be handed down in a month – an estimate based on previous experience.

Land sale

Council also discussed the sale of a parcel of land in the community of Guysborough to Caper Developments as was reported in this newspaper last month. The assessment for the parcel on Church Street is $45,000.

Peitzsche voiced confusion over the role the MODG was playing in the proposed development and asked if the MODG had helped Caper Developments more than she knew, as it seemed to suggest in a recent media report she’d read.

The article, Peitzsche said, suggested MODG and Caper Developments were partners, beyond the agreement to sell the land and, “I just wanted clarification on that because I was really confused when I read it…I just wanted to make sure that that’s our only role we’re playing with a private developer is selling the land.”

CAO Carroll replied, “Correct, I think what it is…I think our staff has been very responsive to try and help them to move it along, again with the appraisal, we were right on that, to get the appraisal done and so there’s no lag in time. I think that’s what the reference was to. We played no other role, just to help shepherd it along as quickly as we could.”

Business Partnership activity

In other business, former MODG Municipal Clerk Ashley Cunningham Avery, in her new position as executive director of the Guysborough District Business Partnership, gave a report to council.

She said the organization had moved into their permanent office on Main St. and had several potential projects underway or on the drawing board including a business survey to determine what small businesses are missing in the municipality and what is stopping them from either hiring more people or expanding.

Discussions are also underway to look at an event such as a beer festival, “where we do have a top-notch brewery in our community,” Cunningham Avery told council.

There was also discussion about the recent tender that went out to construct two kiosks to be located on the Guysborough Waterfront.

In an email, following the meeting, Cunningham Avery told The Journal, “The tender closes next Wednesday (July 13) so it will depend on the contractor. We would hope for usage later this summer, but it will depend on how quickly they could get started.

“The intent is to have them at the waterfront for rotating use by vendors. The details of how we determine usage haven’t been decided yet, but we would ask the community for ideas as to what they would like to see them used for,” Cunningham Avery wrote.

Requests

Council also heard two requests during the committee of the whole meeting. One was for sponsorship by Mulgrave’s Market by the Sea; council agreed to provide $250 as per MODG policy. And the other was from the Canso Area Childcare Association, asking that council consider moving the fitness centre in Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy to the Canso Arena to make daycare space available at the school. Council agreed they needed more information before they could make any decision regarding this request.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc