Modesto woman badly hurt after losing control of semi on Highway 132 east of Waterford

A Modesto woman suffered major injuries Thursday after losing control of the semi tractor she was driving on Highway 132 and crashing off the road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Patricia Miller, 65, was westbound in a tractor pulling two dump trailers just before noon on Highway 132, near Roberts Ferry Road, Officer Tom Olsen said. As Miller approached a left bend in the road, the vehicle left the north road edge and entered the dirt shoulder.

Miller lost control of the truck and ended up on the south side of the roadway. The two dump trailers, loaded with sand, jackknifed with the tractor cabin.

Miller was airlifted to a hospital. She had major injuries but was alert and conscious when first responders reached her.

The CHP closed the road but was working to set up one-way traffic. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid the area west of Roberts Ferry Road and find alternate routes until around 5 p.m.