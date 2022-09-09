Modesto school finds new opponent after football game canceled due to wildfire

Quinton Hamilton
·2 min read

As the Mosquito Fire in Placer County continues to burn, evacuations there and smoke moving into the San Joaquin Valley have affected local sports.

Big Valley Christian and its original opponent, Placer County’s Foresthill, had to cancel Friday night’s game after the members of the football team, and much of the city, had to evacuate. It isn’t likely that the game will be rescheduled, as the Lions already had their bye in Week 1 and have picked up a game for this week.

Head coach Brian Berkefeld said when he found out about the fire Wednesday, he contacted Foresthill and the two sides monitored the situation. The game was scheduled to be in Foresthill, but the possibility of playing in Modesto was discussed. After the evacuations, there was no choice but to cancel. To fill their schedule, the Lions arranged a game with Golden Sierra of the Sierra Delta League.

If necessary, Berkefeld said there are early talks to have a fundraiser to help members of the Foresthill Wildfires football team and their families.

After trying to schedule with other schools, the game against Golden Sierra came together Thursday morning. Berkefeld said he reached out to the school, the teams found refs and were able to work out a home game at 7:30 p.m.

“We were looking at maybe Johansen and then we talked to Los Molinos,” he said. Then we saw on CalPreps that Golden Sierra only had nine games and they didn’t have one this week, so we contacted them.”

Members of the community rallied together to volunteer time and resources for Friday.

“Our school community stepped up so quickly, jumping on all the things that we needed, and so we’re pretty much set for a home game tomorrow.” Berkefeld said.

Johansen High, which is scheduled to play on Thursday because of the referee shortage, will still travel to Lincoln for its game against Twelve Bridges according to head coach Rod Smith Sr. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

