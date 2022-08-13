Modesto man, 22, arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in Merced, police say

A 22-year old man was arrested at his home in Modesto on Thursday for allegedly selling narcotics in Merced, according to police.

Detectives and officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of Dana Lane in Modesto on Thursday and arrested Brian Senseney, 22, of Modesto.

Investigators with the Merced and Modesto police departments investigated Senseney for narcotic sales and discovered that Senseney was coming to Merced to sell fentanyl pills, according to a news release,

The search warrant on Senseney’s home revealed he was in possession of fentanyl pills, cocaine and xanax for sale.

Senseney was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail by the Modesto Police Department. Modesto Police Department Investigators were able to obtain a bail enhancement to $500,000 due to Senseney having recent arrests for similar crime.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at LupianC@CityofMerced.org.