Modesto event, inspired by Latino night markets, offers food, music, car show and more

An Oct. 11 event in Modesto will re-create the night markets popular in Mexico and nations to the south.

The Indoor Mercado will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for youth.

The first-time gathering will feature about 40 business booths, plus food, drink, music and a car show. The organizers suggest shopping for San Francisco 49ers gear, for example, or for decorations for Day of the Dead, on and around Nov. 1.

The market will be put on by the Cesar Chavez Community Celebration Committee, which honors the late farm labor leader, and numerous co-sponsors.

“It’s like going ... shopping at any mercado/marketplace in Mexico and Central America,” committee treasurer Maggie Mejia said in an email.

DJ Mario Mireles will provide the music. Alcohol and soft drinks will be on sale, along with an array of savory and sweet foods.

The Night Mercado will take place a few days before the first-ever California Tamale Festival in Turlock. It will be held Oct. 15 at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds.