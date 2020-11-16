Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine nearly 95% effective in trials

WATCH: Moderna tests vaccine effectiveness

US biotech company Moderna (MRNA), announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown efficacy of 94.5% during the phase 3 trials including 30,000 participants.

Moderna’s success comes exactly a week after Germany’s BioNTech (BNTX) and its US partner Pfizer (PFE) said their vaccine was around 90% effective in trials.

Both companies are working on messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. Unlike traditional vaccines, which work by putting weak or inactivated doses of a virus or bacteria into the body to make the immune systems produce antibodies, mRNA vaccines work by transmitting a genetic code to cells telling them produce a protein, which in turn activates the immune system.

Moderna’s vaccine will be able to be stored at between 2 and 8C, which is the temperature of normal fridges, making it easier to store than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which needs to be kept mostly at -70C.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a press statement.

Moderna is the second company to announce success with COVID-19 vaccine phase three trials.

“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease.”

Moderna said that it had submitted its results to the European regulator, the EMA, to begin its rolling review. It also said it will now apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorisation.

Moderna expected to deliver 20 million doses in the US by the end of this year, and make up to 500 million doses in 2021, to be available globally. Combined with what Pfizer is planning to deliver, the US could have 60 million doses available to start vaccinating the population by the end of 2021.



