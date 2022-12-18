Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022
The Fortune 500 is a much-lauded list of the America’s biggest companies. Qualification is solely based on a company’s revenues. The 2022 edition is the 68th in its history.
There is always turnover in the Fortune 500 based on the rising and falling fortunes of America’s biggest companies. This is particularly true in recent years, when fortunes are made and lost more dramatically thanks to a variety of market factors.
Typically, membership on the list is an imprimatur of quality and status, but it can also simply reflect current market trends. Moderna, for example, was a company with no products or revenue to speak of until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, at which time it catapulted into the big leagues with billions of dollars of revenue. Coinbase Global only went public in 2021 and rose to prominence on the back of the cryptocurrency surge, but whether or not it continues to rise up the Fortune 500 or drop off it will likely depend on whether the current “crypto winter” passes.
The surge in oil prices has helped boost the revenue of countless energy companies in 2022, some of which now find their names on the Fortune 500 for the first time. Here’s a look at the financial highlights of the 30 companies that are new to the Fortune 500 in 2022, including their ranking, revenues, profits, assets, market value and number of employees.
171. Cleveland-Cliffs
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 171
Revenues: $20,444,000,000
Profits: $2,988,000,000
Assets: $18,975,000,000
Market Value: $16,891,200,000
Employees: 26,000
195. Moderna
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 195
Revenues: $18,471,000,000
Profits: $12,202,000,000
Assets: $24,669,000,000
Market Value: $69,424,300,000
Employees: 2,700
309. Devon Energy
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 309
Revenues: $12,206,000,000
Profits: $2,813,000,000
Assets: $21,025,000,000
Market Value: $39,274,100,000
Employees: 1,600
322. International Flavors & Fragrances
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 322
Revenues: $11,656,000,000
Profits: $270,000,000
Assets: $39,658,000,000
Market Value: $33,455,600,000
Employees: 24,000
335. Caesars Entertainment
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 335
Revenues: $11,110,000,000
Profits: -$1,019,000,000
Assets: $38,031,000,000
Market Value: $16,564,600,000
Employees: 49,000
364. MGM Resorts International
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 364
Revenues: $9,680,100,000
Profits: $1,254,400,000
Assets: $40,899,100,000
Market Value: $18,257,900,000
Employees: 60,500
386. Apollo Global Management
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 386
Revenues: $9,124,000,000
Profits: $1,838,500,000
Assets: $30,501,900,000
Market Value: $37,194,000,000
Employees: 2,153
395. Jackson Financial
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 395
Revenues: $8,848,000,000
Profits: $3,183,000,000
Assets: $375,484,000,000
Market Value: $3,895,100,000
Employees: 3,150
398. Carlyle Group
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 398
Revenues: $8,782,100,000
Profits: $2,974,700,000
Assets: $21,250,400,000
Market Value: $17,427,500,000
Employees: 1,850
401. UFP Industries
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 401
Revenues: $8,636,100,000
Profits: $535,600,000
Assets: $3,245,300,000
Market Value: $4,790,500,000
Employees: 15,000
404. Expedia Group
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 404
Revenues: $8,598,000,000
Profits: $12,000,000
Assets: $21,548,000,000
Market Value: $30,746,500,000
Employees: 14,800
424. Zillow Group
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 424
Revenues: $8,147,400,000
Profits: -$527,800,000
Assets: $10,695,500,000
Market Value: $12,287,100,000
Employees: 8,005
425. Opendoor Technologies
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 425
Revenues: $8,021,000,000
Profits: -$662,000,000
Assets: $9,506,000,000
Market Value: $5,364,100,000
Employees: 2,816
430. GXO Logistics
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 430
Revenues: $7,940,000,000
Profits: $153,000,000
Assets: $7,271,000,000
Market Value: $8,193,000,000
Employees: 97,500
431. APA
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 431
Revenues: $7,928,000,000
Profits: $973,000,000
Assets: $13,303,000,000
Market Value: $14,332,300,000
Employees: 2,253
437. Coinbase Global
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 437
Revenues: $7,839,400,000
Profits: $3,624,100,000
Assets: $21,274,400,000
Market Value: $41,670,400,000
Employees: 3,730
447. Hess
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 447
Revenues: $7,583,000,000
Profits: $559,000,000
Assets: $20,515,000,000
Market Value: $33,155,200,000
Employees: 1,545
461. TravelCenters of America
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 461
Revenues: $7,336,800,000
Profits: $58,500,000
Assets: $3,508,500,000
Market Value: $637,500,000
Employees: 16,540
462. Hertz Global Holdings
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 462
Revenues: $7,336,000,000
Profits: $366,000,000
Assets: $19,783,000,000
Market Value: $9,508,900,000
Employees: 23,000
479. Diamondback Energy
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 479
Revenues: $6,797,000,000
Profits: $2,182,000,000
Assets: $22,898,000,000
Market Value: $24,320,000,000
Employees: 870
480. Victoria’s Secret
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 480
Revenues: $6,784,600,000
Profits: $646,400,000
Assets: $4,344,000,000
Market Value: $4,330,400,000
Employees: 24,000
483. ON Semiconductor
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 483
Revenues: $6,739,800,000
Profits: $1,009,600,000
Assets: $9,626,000,000
Market Value: $27,078,700,000
Employees: 31,650
485. EnLink Midstream
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 485
Revenues: $6,685,900,000
Profits: $22,400,000
Assets: $8,483,200,000
Market Value: $4,670,600,000
Employees: 1,073
486. Southwestern Energy
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 486
Revenues: $6,667,000,000
Profits: -$25,000,000
Assets: $11,848,000,000
Market Value: $7,989,700,000
Employees: 938
488. Dillard’s
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 488
Revenues: $6,624,300,000
Profits: $862,500,000
Assets: $3,245,600,000
Market Value: $4,928,200,000
Employees: 25,350
491. Landstar System
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 491
Revenues: $6,540,400,000
Profits: $381,500,000
Assets: $2,045,500,000
Market Value: $5,600,000,000
Employees: 1,399
492. CF Industries Holdings
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 492
Revenues: $6,538,300,000
Profits: $917,100,000
Assets: $12,375,200,000
Market Value: $214,551,300,000
Employees: 3,003
494. Robert Half Holdings
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 494
Revenues: $6,461,400,000
Profits: $598,600,000
Assets: $2,952,400,000
Market Value: $12,638,100,000
Employees: 14,600
495. Compass
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 495
Revenues: $6,421,000,000
Profits: -$494,100,000
Assets: $1,800,600,000
Market Value: $3,358,800,000
Employees: 4,775
498. ARKO
Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 498
Revenues: $6,412,600,000
Profits: $59,200,000
Assets: $2,942,300,000
Market Value: $1,133,900,000
Employees: 11,236
Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Fortune 500 list to highlight the 30 new companies to the list for the year and highlight some of the companies financials. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 21, 2022.
