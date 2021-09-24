Moderna to supply 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Peru

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Peru, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2022.

Moderna said on Friday it will work with the regulators in the country to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution of its vaccine, which is not currently approved for use in Peru.

The country has so far vaccinated about 37.6% of its population, according to the latest Reuters tally.

The Andean nation has also signed agreements with U.S.-based Pfizer Inc, British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm. Peru in July bought 20 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V.

There have been 2,169,427 infections and 199,108 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Peru since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

In June, the Biden administration said it was shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Peru.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)