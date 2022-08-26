Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech for using mRNA technology in their COVID-19 vaccine

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Moderna is suing fellow vaccine developers Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, accusing it of infringing on patents related to mRNA technology used in their COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Friday.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company claims Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents it filed between 2010 and 2016 related to its mRNA technology, according to a Moderna news release.

“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” said Moderna chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger.

The lawsuit against Pfizer was to be filed Friday in the United States District Court in Massachusetts, Moderna said. The complaint against BioNTech will be filed in the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany.

Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said the companies have not yet fully reviewed the complaint but were "surprised by the litigation" and plan to "vigorously defend against the allegations of the lawsuit." Their COVID-19 vaccine, she said, was based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology.

mRNA in COVID vaccines: This never-before-used technology could transform how science fights diseases.

More on mRNA: The same mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines could help treat cancer

Moderna accuses Pfizer and BioNTech of copying two key features of the company’s patented technologies, which they say are “critical to the success of mRNA vaccines.”

One of the patented technologies was a chemical modification that helps avoid an undesirable immune response when mRNA is introduced to the body. Scientists in Cambridge began developing the new modification in 2010 and in 2015 were the first to validate it in human trials, according to the news release.

Moderna also claims Pfizer and BioNTech’s approach to encoding the spike protein in a lipid molecule was copied from a vaccine created to fight Middle East respiratory syndrome years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Pfizer and BioNTech had four vaccine candidates that didn’t infringe on Moderna’s patents but ultimately decided to go with a vaccine that did.

In the news release, Moderna said it pledged in October 2020 not to enforce the COVID-19-related patents during the pandemic but in March 2022 determined that the “collective fight against COVID-19 entered a new phase and vaccine supply was no longer a barrier.”

The company said it wouldn't enforce its COVID-19 vaccine patents in low- and middle-income countries but expected Pfizer, BioNTech and other vaccine makers to respect its intellectual property rights in other markets.

In a COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA spurs cells to make a protein normally found on the surface of the coronavirus. That way, when the immune system sees the actual virus, it will recognize the protein and attack the virus before it can do serious damage.

Luck, foresight and science: How an unheralded team developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time

A COVID-19 vaccine life cycle: from DNA to doses

COVID-19 vaccines rely on breakthroughs from scientists at the National Institutes of Health on how to precisely mimic the protein of a virus. The two vaccines now available to Americans, by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, both depend on that advancement.

None of the patent rights Moderna is seeking to enforce applies to intellectual property generated during its collaboration with the NIH during the pandemic, the company said.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneers, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

The new release said, "Moderna is not seeking removal of Comirnaty from market or injunction against future sales."

More than 360 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and nearly 230 million doses of Moderna's vaccine have been administered, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for using its mRNA technology

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings. Cantlay became the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was on a different course and he didn't have to go six playoff holes. He also doesn't have the FedEx Cup lead going to the finale next week at East Lake. All

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i