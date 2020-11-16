Moderna Says Data Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine is 94.5% Effective

US biotech company Moderna on Monday, 16 November, said that early data shows that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective, AFP reported.

Moderna’s announcement comes on the heels of Pfizer and BioNTech announcing on 9 November that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE has reportedly prevented more than 90 percent of infections in a study with tens of thousands of volunteers.

Meanwhile, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund announced on 11 November that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

