Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City to reopen July 1; Moderna could make 4B vaccines by 2022: Live COVID-19 updates

John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·9 min read

New York City, it's bars, restaurants and tourist sites will have a "full reopening' on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"We are ready to bring New York City back fully on July 1st, all systems go, because you've earned it," de Blasio said. He said that Broadway might take more time because they had been aiming for a September return, but that "some of the smaller, more intimate shows, we might be looking more like July, August, and we'll move heaven and earth to help them get that done."

He said he expected at least 400,000 jobs lost to the pandemic to return by year's end. The mayor cited the city's vaccination rate as crucial to the effort, saying 6.4 million New Yorkers have already been jabbed.

The city was among the hardest hit in the early stages of the pandemic, when long lines formed at hospital emergency rooms and ventilators were at a premium. More than 32,000 New Yorkers have died and more than 900,000 have tested positive for the virus.

"This is going to be the summer of New York City," de Blasio said. "We're all going to get to enjoy the city again. And people are going to flock here from all over the country to be a part of this amazing moment in New York City."

Also in the news:

►The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that it will resume in-person performances in May after not playing for live audiences for more than a year due to the pandemic.

►Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a plan to tie the lifting of restrictions to Michigan’s vaccination rate, setting specific benchmarks that must be reached to return to normal. About half of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.

►More than 1 billion doses of vaccines have been administered globally but 82% of them were in high- and upper-middle-income countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Just 0.3% were were used in low-income countries, he said.

►Congo wants to return 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, citing much vaccine hesitancy in the central African nation of 87 million people. Africa Centers for Disease Control Director John Nkengasong said there is a five-week timeline to get the doses administered elsewhere.

►Cruising could restart in midsummer in American waters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Wednesday in a letter to the cruise industry that USA TODAY obtained.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 574,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 149 million cases and 3.1 million deaths. More than 301.8 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 234.6 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Have a loved one who doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to talk to them.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Chicago reopens Navy Pier, United Center, lakefront beaches

Chicago peeled back capacity restrictions and announced a series of reopenings Thursday following a decline in new infections. Speaking at the city’s iconic Navy Pier, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the reopening of the pier, lakefront beaches, and the United Center indoor arena.

“It’s time for the pier and the city to be open,” Lightfoot said. “Today is a day so many of us having been waiting for a very long time.”

Restaurants and bars can increase capacity, and large indoor venues – including spectator events, theaters, conventions and places of worship – can operate at 25% capacity. Fully vaccinated guests won’t count towards capacity, she said. Chicago paused reopening in March amid the threat of a case surge. “Since then, we’ve made significant progress in reversing this rise,” Lightfoot said, largely due to vaccinations. More than half of adults in the city have received at least a first dose, Lightfoot said.

Grace Hauck

'Huge victory': 92% of Americans who got first shot return for second

About one in 10 Americans haven't gotten their second scheduled dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and while that worries epidemiologists, the follow-through is far better than other adult two-dose vaccines. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 92% of people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine made it back for their second shot. Experts noted such completion numbers for the two-dose regime of the most widely used vaccines against the coronavirus are a cause for celebration.

"With the biggest mass vaccination program in history, 92% of people coming back for their second shot is a huge victory," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

Elizabeth Weise

Moderna could make 4 billion vaccines by end of 2022

COVID-vaccine maker Moderna announced early Thursday that it will make as many as 1 billion doses of its shots this year and up to 3 billion next year. Most of next year’s doses will go toward vaccinating young children and for booster shots, which are likely to be needed as immunity wanes with time and in the face of new variants. Three COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for use in the United States, including Moderna’s, one based on similar mRNA technology made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech and a single-dose shot by Johnson & Johnson.

“As we follow the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, we believe that there will continue to be a significant need for our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and our variant booster candidates into 2022 and 2023,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a prepared statement.

– Karen Weintraub

US relief reaching overwhelmed India

The first of several emergency relief shipments to India was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday from Travis Air Force Base in California. The shipment includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators donated by the state of California, 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 100,000 N95 masks to protect India’s front-line health care heroes, U.S. Aid for International Development said. USAID said it has already provided over $23 million in assistance since the start of the pandemic, directly reaching nearly 10 million Indians.

India's coronavirus problem continues to worsen: 379,308 cases and 3,645 deaths reported on Wednesday alone, Johns Hopkins University data shows. The death toll has doubled in just the last 10 days. Cases have doubled in the last 15 days. India accounted for 42% of the world's cases on Wednesday, and the share continues to increase quickly.

Mike Stucka

Biden mum on push for fourth stimulus check

Biden did not raise the issue of a possible fourth stimulus check when he spoke before Congress on Wednesday night. Democratic lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are clamoring for a fourth round of checks to help Americans who are still struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Such a move could lift more than 7 million people out of poverty, according to a recent analysis from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

“Are we recovered? Are people still hurting? There’s some evidence that we’re not out of the woods yet," Elaine Maag, a principal research associate for the center.

Vaccines aplenty but some Californians struggle to get one

Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low-income, immigrants or elderly. The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. One patient, who is 67, said he walked into a Safeway supermarket because signs said doses were available.

“But they said, ‘Oh no, they’re not really available. You just have to go online, just sign up online.' It’s not something he does very easily," said Dr. Roland, whose practice is in Burlingame, south of San Francisco.

California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration. Today, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego and other populous counties are advertising that anyone can walk in for a shot and the state is texting reminders that plenty of appointments are available. Rural Humboldt County even declined 1,000 extra doses last week because of lackluster demand.

More than 18 million of an estimated 32 million eligible for vaccine in California are fully or partially vaccinated, including nearly half of people in economically vulnerable ZIP codes hardest hit by the pandemic and 73% of residents 65 and older. The country's most populous state, like much of the U.S., appears to have hit a vaccine plateau.

But that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine can get one – as some of Dr. Roland's patients can attest.

- Janie Har, Palm Springs Desert Sun

US may finally be turning corner on pandemic

Potential COVID surges may have collapsed in nearly all states, a USA TODAY analysis of the data shows. National case-count leaders New York, Michigan and now Florida all have reported falling case counts. But the threat has also fallen in most states with smaller populations.

"We should be mostly heading down toward a new normal," tweeted Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University's school of public health, noting that most U.S. adults are now at least partially vaccinated. Clinical trials are underway for vaccinating children as young as 6 months old.

Florida, which still leads the nation in new cases, has seen those case counts fall 12% from the previous week. It only became the leader because counts in Michigan have plunged more than 36% from earlier this month.

– Mike Stucka

Contributing: The Associated Press

In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city&#39;s entertainment industry, in New York. Blasio expects the city to &#x00201c;fully reopen&#x00201d; by July 1, with the lifting of the city&#x002019;s COVID-19 restrictions.
In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city's entertainment industry, in New York. Blasio expects the city to “fully reopen” by July 1, with the lifting of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Mayor Bill de Blazio says New York City reopen July 1; Moderna

Latest Stories

  • Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • George Springer's debut was a big moment for Blue Jays — and entirely forgettable

    It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

    Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

    Paris Saint-Germain’s old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal. Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side. While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s red card, which further exposed the midfield and defence. Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week’s second leg in England. After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league. He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in. Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through. The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in. As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference. It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home. There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs. “We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day. That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.

  • Former Forge FC defender David Edgar joins CPL champion's coaching staff

    HAMILTON — Former Canadian international David Edgar, who retired as a Forge FC player in December, has joined the Canadian Premier League team's staff as an assistant coach. The 33-year-old centre back from Kitchener, Ont., made 28 appearances for the Hamilton side, including 21 in CPL play and seven CONCACAF League matches. Edgar was part of Forge’s back-to-back CPL championship teams in 2019 and 2020. “David’s strong bond with our organization, including our roster and staff, coupled with his commitment to developing as a coach in his post-playing career makes this a perfect fit," Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge's head coach and technical director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring him back as a member of our coaching staff and to continue to build the foundation of sustained success here in Hamilton.” Forge announced in March that assistant coach Peter Reynders would not be back for the 2021 season, saying he was returning to his native Belgium for family reasons. Reynders was Smyrniotis’ first addition to Forge’s technical staff in March 2019. Edgar, who won 42 caps for Canada from 2011 to 2018, joined Newcastle United's academy at the age of 14 and went on to play in Britain for Newcastle, Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. He also played in Major League Soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps and in the United Soccer League with Nashville SC and the Ottawa Fury. The CPL has yet to announce a start date for its third season but says it will go ahead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • 'The Bachelor' alum Matt James teams up with Dick's Sporting Goods for National Runners' Month, reveals favorite artists on his running playlist

    This year’s campaign theme is “#SeeYouOutThere” and celebrates the many benefits of running while encouraging runners of all levels to get active.

  • NFL draft betting: Even oddsmakers having trouble projecting where Trey Lance, Justin Fields will go

    If the top three picks play out like many are expecting, the landing spots for Justin Fields and Trey Lance will become one of the NFL draft’s most intriguing storylines.

  • UEFA joins English soccer in weekend social media boycott

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA will join English soccer players, clubs and organizations in a social media boycott this weekend to protest against online abuse. The soccer-led boycott will also be joined by English cricket, English Premiership rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association. The social media silence will start on Friday afternoon until late Monday evening, and include UEFA-organized games on Sunday in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used a speech last week to 55 member federations urging people in European soccer to make formal complaints about “unacceptable tweets or messages.” “We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin said last week in Montreux, Switzerland. UEFA has also acted in cases of online abuse when players criticized match officials. Neymar and Serge Aurier both missed Champions League games in recent seasons for offensive comments about referees on social media. The English campaign this weekend followed British clubs Rangers, Birmingham and Swansea shutting down their social media for several days. Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry also shut down his social media accounts to protest against racism and bullying. English soccer officials have urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Poll: Half of Americans support athletes, leagues pushing for social change

    Half of Americans are in favor of leagues using their influence for social change, and would involve the Super Bowl and Olympics if necessary.

  • Sabrina Ionescu 'ready to bring New York a championship', credits BODYARMOR with gender equality

    Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.