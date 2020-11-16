Moderna coronavirus vaccine is 94% effective, early data suggests - but UK has ordered no doses

A second coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing disease among infected individuals - just one week after Pfizer’s historic breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.

Developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the two-dose vaccine has been tested on 30,000 people in the US and has so far proven to be safe.

Early trial data shows that 95 Covid infections have been recorded from Moderna’s ongoing phase three study. Covid-19 was observed in 90 volunteers from the placebo group and five participants who had received the vaccine, returning an efficacy rate of 94.5 per cent.

Moderna said it will continue its large-scale trial until 151 cases have been reached, and intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with US regulators “in the coming weeks”.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said the development marked a “pivotal moment”.

“This positive interim analysis from our phase-3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent Covid-19 disease, including severe disease,” he said. “This milestone is only possible because of the hard work and sacrifices of so many.”

The UK has not secured any doses for the Moderna vaccine, with the government said to be pressing the biotech firm for a deal.

A Moderna spokesperson told The Independent: “We continue to see enormous interest and are having discussions with a number of countries about Moderna’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19.”

No 10 has already agreed deals for six different vaccine candidates, and has access to 380 million doses to date - 40 million of which will be provided by Pfizer.

Moderna has said it expects to provide the US government, which helped to fund research into the vaccine, with 20 million doses by the end of the year. It has also reached an agreement with the European Union to provide up to 160 million shots for its member nations.

The biotech, based in Boston, intends to manufacture between 500 million and one billion doses globally throughout 2021.

Moderna said its candidate could be stored at fridge temperature for 30 days, or -20C for up to six months.

This will make the vaccine more accessible for the global market, unlike the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored and transported at -70C, and can only survive in fridge conditions for five days.

“These factors, while useful in high-income countries, will be of great value in low- and middle-income countries where there is a massive need for a vaccine that is able to be delivered to the population,” said Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

The Moderna jab uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which relies on synthetically-produced genetic coding to generate an immune response in humans, and is produced at a scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines.

A number of other vaccines that use the same platform are also in development, including the British jab being developed by Imperial College London, sparking hope that these candidates will be equally effective.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said: “This is a loud vote of confidence in RNA vaccine technology, which seems to be safe, acceptable and effective in studies of 70,000 people [including both Moderna and Pfizer trials]. These results set a high bar for the other vaccines in the pipeline.”

Unlike Pfizer, Moderna has released a detailed breakdown of its trial data. Of the 95 infections recorded to date, 15 of participants were aged over 65 while 20 identified as being from diverse communities - two groups that have been identified as at-risk during the pandemic.

Prof Trudie Lang, director of The Global Health Network at the University of Oxford, said: “These early results suggest that there was a representation across different age groups and diverse communities in the protected group.

“This is really encouraging and it further demonstrates that a vaccine for Covid is a real probability and that having more than one supplier should help assure better and more equitable global availability.”

Independent analysis of the Moderna vaccine did not find any significant safety concerns. Adverse reactions to the jab were considered mild or moderate in severity, and included fatigue, pain around the site of injection or headaches.

