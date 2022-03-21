Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement for 2023 with Switzerland for Additional Seven Million Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the Swiss Federal Government for seven million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine for anticipated delivery in 2023 and an additional option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024.

These doses are in addition to the seven million doses of Moderna's booster vaccine that are scheduled for supply to Switzerland in the second half of 2022, which the Government exercised its option to purchase in December 2021.

"We thank the Swiss Federal Government for their trust in our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and for its leadership in preparing for an endemic setting in 2023 and 2024," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "COVID-19 booster doses will continue to be instrumental in keeping infection rates down in our communities as we continue our fight against the pandemic."

Authorized Use

SPIKEVAX (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) has been granted approval by Swissmedic and is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both ground-breaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This post contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's contract to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to the Swiss Federal Government; and the timing for delivery of those sales, and the potential for an additional exercise of options for 2023 and 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this post in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts:

Media:

Luke Mircea Willats

Director, Corporate Communications

Luke.Mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693869/Moderna-Announces-New-Supply-Agreement-for-2023-with-Switzerland-for-Additional-Seven-Million-Doses-of-Modernas-COVID-19-Booster-Vaccine



