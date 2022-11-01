Modern Slavery Act set for reform to tackle migrant crisis

Ministers believe the Modern Slavery Act needs to be reformed as part of a package of new legislation to tackle the migrant crisis.

Home Office figures, obtained by Telegraph, show the number of Albanian migrants claiming to be victims of modern slavery is set to double this year to 5,000, fuelled by a surge in illegal Channel crossings.

They are now the biggest single nationality, ahead of Britons, and account for 26 per cent of all modern slavery claims in England and Wales, double the proportion just four years ago.

Robert Jenrick, the new immigration minister, said Albanians were “abusing” the Modern Slavery Act in order to frustrate attempts by the Government to deport them.

“We will now need to look at some more radical options to ensure that our laws are appropriate, that economic migrants are returned swiftly and that we deter people from coming to the UK because the UK cannot continue to be a magnet for economic migrants,” he said.

He confirmed ministers plan a bespoke fast-track deportation route for Albanians, where they are “assessed swiftly, have their claims dismissed if that’s the right answer and then removed from the country”.

It is understood that ministers are looking to amend the Modern Slavery Act to prevent Albanians using it to evade deportation. Some 12,000 Albanians have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, more than a quarter of the total 40,000.

A Home Office source said: “The Home Secretary has vowed to reform the Modern Slavery Act and is working to crack down on the abuse of Britain’s immigration system.”

Channel migrants set to top 50,000 this year

Options for amending the Act are thought to include excluding those deemed to be a threat to public order or with “improper” claims, increasing the evidential threshold for claims and cracking down on people suddenly making late claims to be modern slaves just as they face deportation.

The moves come as Mr Jenrick predicted the number of Channel migrants reaching the UK this year was set to top 50,000, nearly double the 28,500 last year, increasing pressure on Suella Braverman to streamline the asylum system after the overcrowding crisis at Manston processing centre in Kent.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) on Tuesday warned that it was considering legal action over Manston, which could lead to the disclosure of official documents showing whether Mrs Braverman mishandled the problem.

The Home Secretary faced down claims in the Commons on Monday that she blocked plans to use hotels to tackle chronic overcrowding at Manston and that she failed to act on legal advice that it would lead to the Government breaching its statutory duties to process migrants within 24 hours.

Paul O’Connor, of the PCS, which jointly brought the legal action that halted the Home Office’s Rwanda asylum flights, told The Telegraph the potentially “unlawful” conditions at Manston had exposed his members to legal action by asylum seekers and even criminal investigation.

He said the High Court would likely aim to force the Government to remedy the situation and prevent a repeat, adding that a pre-action legal letter would seek disclosure of documents “in order to understand what went wrong.”

'Migrant crisis can't be solved with rhetoric alone'

The Home Secretary was warned on Tuesday night by Tory MPs the migrant crisis could not be solved with rhetoric alone. They said “talking tough” had to be backed up with decisive action and they warned claiming illegal immigration was “out of control” could backfire on the Tory party in the polls as ministers would be blamed.

"Candidly, the problem for Suella is that she is trying to do it with rhetoric and sounding tough. It is much better to speak softly, to calm the debate but actually take some quite drastic decisions,” said a former minister.

"What we are getting at the moment is words rather than action. You can talk as tough as you like but if you don't act tough it doesn't make anything better, it makes it worse - if you talk tough and don't act, people feel betrayed."

The MP said the way to get illegal immigration under control is by implementing "quite dull" administrative changes that improves the Home Office's internal systems and processes.

"If you can get the asylum system working better so people don't have to wait eight months for a decision, you remove a lot more people, get the decisions made faster - that may involve switching resources inside the Home Office," they said.

"It's quite dull stuff that doesn't grab headlines but over time makes the immogration system better. I haven't yet seen any signs that they are prepared to do boring non-headline grabbing things."

A second former minister accused Ms Braverman of "enjoying the tough talk" but failing to follow through with "tough action". They added: "It is almost as if she had written off the prospects of Rishi already and is trying to play to the party base for her own future leadership bid. It's her plea, saying 'keep me in the job and I'll fix it'. But with all the bridges she is blowing up, it becomes harder to solve this challenge."

Sir Roger Gale, whose North Thanet constituency covers Manston, told Times Radio he did not "accept or trust the Home Secretary's word" about not expanding the centre, adding that since her reappointment “the system started to clog up again”.

Even allies of Mrs Braverman acknowledged that the Tories would be punished at the next election if they failed to get a grip on illegal immigration.

Craig Mackinlay MP said he is "very pleased Suella is in post", but added: "This is a very very totemic issue. We have to show that we have a solution, that we are moving towards solving it - otherwise we may get incursions of the Right taking a slice of our vote away if it is something we haven't delivered. We promised to secure our border and it isn't looking very robust at the moment."

Lee Anderson, a member of the home affairs select committee, said: "Suella was strong in the Chamber, she needs to be strong on illegal immigration. It's a tough job when half of parliament is against you."

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet that the UK will always be a "compassionate, welcoming country" after Mrs Braverman came under fire for claiming there is an "invasion" by migrants on England's south coast.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman suggested Suella Braverman was seeking to "express the sheer scale of the challenge" at hand, but would not say if No 10 would describe the situation in the same way.

How Modern Slavery Act failed and fuelled Channel crossings

It was Theresa May’s great crusade. Modern slavery, she said, was a “barbaric evil” that must be defeated. Women were being trafficked to the UK and forced into prostitution while children were “being made to pick-pocket on the streets and steal from cash machines”.

Mrs May’s solution was to introduce the Modern Slavery Act, a hefty piece of legislation intended to throw a protective cloak over vulnerable victims of trafficking.

Seven years on, critics suggest the legislation is being manipulated and exploited by Channel-crossing migrants - and specifically Albanian men - who have come to the UK illegally and then invoke the act to prevent their subsequent deportation.

The 2015 Act was - in Mrs May’s eyes at the very least - the crowning achievement of her six years as home secretary. It was the first legislation of its kind introduced in Europe, intended by the Government to “give law enforcement the tools to fight modern slavery, ensure perpetrators can receive suitably severe punishments for these appalling crimes and enhance support and protection for victims”.

A year later and now ensconced as prime minister, Mrs May wrote for The Telegraph: “It is hard to comprehend that such sickening and inhuman crimes are lurking in the shadows of our country… From nail bars and car washes to sheds and rundown caravans, people are enduring experiences that are simply horrifying in their inhumanity.”

The sentiment would be hard, not to say impossible, to criticise. But in the intervening years, questions have been raised about its drafting. The new law gave migrants the option of making a claim of being a victim of modern slavery, their cases assessed through the newly established National Referral Mechanism.

A team inside the Home Office must then examine the claim and eventually decide if a claimant genuinely has been a victim of modern slavery. With it comes support including accommodation, subsistence, legal aid and counselling. It is not, it should be stressed, a given that a migrant classified by the Home Office unit as a victim of modern slavery is automatically granted asylum. But it clearly must help.

Concerns over the Modern Slavery Act have coincided with the huge rise in migrants reaching the UK by boat. The numbers are staggering. So far this year almost 40,000 people have illegally crossed the Channel to reach the UK in small boats. In the whole of 2021, 28,526 people risked their lives to reach the UK by the same route. In 2020, just 8,404 migrants made the crossing.

The migrants were coming from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq or else to flee repressive regimes like Iran and Afghanistan. But in recent months, Home Office officials detected an alarming new trend: a huge rise in the number of Albanian men (and some women) making the crossing. The Border Force estimates that to date 12,000 Albanians had made the crossing this year, up from 800 in 2021. About 10,000 were men.

Official data, published in the summer, showed that Albanians had become the top nationality claiming to be trafficking victims. Out of 4,171 potential victims referred to the Home Office in the second quarter of this year, 1,130 of them were from Albania, a quarter of the total.

Theresa May’s law blamed for rise in Albanian migrants

Border Force experts believe the legislation is being exploited by Albanians to boost their chances of asylum. The UK is not otherwise likely to grant asylum to people coming from peaceful countries.

Chris Philp, now a policing minister in the present administration, was, back in August, laying the blame on Mrs May’s modern slavery law for the rise in Albanian migrants. Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Philp said Britain was being "incredibly naive" in its application of the law. He complained of “absurdly low levels” of proof of slavery that, he said, required “no spporting evidence”.

David Davis, the former Tory shadow home secretary and a former cabinet minister, questioned how a law intended to stop trafficking to the UK seemed to be encouraging illegal migrant crossings. “It must be a perverse use of the law,” said Mr Davis. “By allowing people to stay it is doing the very thing it was supposed to prevent.”

Sir John Hayes, the former security minister and a confidante of Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said a new law was needed to override the current legislation. “The Modern Slavery Act is a good piece of legislation designed for good purposes but it has been misused, now routinely,” said Sir John.

Not everyone is sure that the act is so flawed. It may be open to manipulation but it doesn’t explain the huge numbers of Albanians crossing by boat. Nigel Farage believes most of them are coming ashore and disappearing without bothering to lodge an asylum application. They are trafficked by criminal gangs to work in, for example, cannabis farms and have no desire to be caught up in the system, said Mr Farage.

There is a suspicion that Mrs May’s act is being scapegoated for the mistakes and bungled operations within the Home Office and its revolving door of home secretaries. Colin Yeo, a leading immigration barrister, said the problem was a malfunctioning Home Office. In 2021, according to an analysis of official data by the Migration Observatory based at Oxford University, just 779 failed asylum seekers of all nationalities were subject to forced deportation.

Mr Yeo said: “This is about ministers and senior officials casting around for someone or something to blame. And really the responsibility is theirs. Enforced removals are at a record low and I don’t think it’s because of the Modern Slavery Act but because officials have been distracted by whacky schemes like Rwanda that appeal to a certain sector of the public but are not likely to have an impact on the ground.”

