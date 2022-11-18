Modern Pro Solutions Founder, Bobby Tetsch, Wins 2 Awards at the 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) is proud to announce that CEO Bobby Tetsch won two awards at the Spirit of the Entrepreneur event in Riverside, California - including the most prestigious award for the "Best of the Best" Entrepreneur. Mr. Tetsch also was awarded the Distribution/Wholesale Entrepreneur of the year.

"This award represents the hard work, grit and effort put forth by every member of our team. That is truly the winning formula and we will continue to do that every day", stated Mr. Tetsch. "We are committed."

About The Spirit of the Entrepreneur

In 2003, the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University San Bernardino, founded the annual Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Program in the Inland Empire. Now in its 20th year, the awards reflect our passionate belief that the Inland Empire community should honor and reward the entrepreneurial men and women who innovate, take risks, and build businesses that contribute significantly to our local economy. The Inland Empire now ranks equivalent to San Diego in terms of GDP.

The Best of the Best award is designed to recognize the "Best of the Best" entrepreneur from among the award recipients each year. It is the person from among the award recipients that best exemplifies what it means to be an entrepreneur. Each award recipient is evaluated in terms of taking risks and building a successful enterprise that creates jobs and value where none existed before.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

Story continues

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

For More Information Contact:

Ruby Dove

ruby@joinmps.com

832-561-8855

SOURCE: Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727013/Modern-Pro-Solutions-Founder-Bobby-Tetsch-Wins-2-Awards-at-the-2022-Spirit-of-the-Entrepreneur-Awards



