Modern, multicultural and surprisingly liberal: this is the real 'red wall'

The election of 2019 and the political climate surrounding it now feel like relics of a different age. But one of the key elements of those distant weeks has stuck around: the concept of the red wall, a byword for the post-industrial places in the Midlands, the north of England and north Wales that were once solidly loyal to Labour but now have new Conservative MPs.

In the Guardian, Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour’s virtual conference was framed as urging “red-wall voters to ‘take another look at Labour’”. Last week, protests by north-east Tory MPs about Covid restrictions were characterised as a “red wall revolt”, while government plans to abolish district councils boiled down to an attempt to “shore up the red wall”.

For anyone curious about our new politics, there is the pollster Deborah Mattinson’s recent book Beyond the Red Wall, the fascinating story of encounters with voters in three such places.

Starmer and his people may be determined to revive Labour’s bond with these areas, but elsewhere on the political left, there is unease about the red wall’s sudden centrality. In some people’s view, Labour’s new attempt to begin a conversation with voters there by emphasising family and patriotism – themes Starmer returned to in Sunday’s interview with the Observer – risks “pandering”. There are suggestions that some former Labour heartlands are so reactionary that progressive politics should simply accept their loss and move on. These views reflect a received wisdom in our politics since the referendum of 2016: the idea of an England supposedly split clean in two.

We all know the drill by now. Urban places are held to be liberal, future-facing and welcoming of immigration and cultural diversity. By contrast, the red wall and provincial England are supposedly authoritarian, nostalgic, monocultural and bigoted. This perhaps handily positions a sizable share of the country to the Tory side of a culture war, which recent reports suggest will be based around everything from alleged BBC bias to trans rights, to shipping asylum seekers around the world.

Such provocations may demonstrate that politics has irrevocably changed, and voters have permanently realigned – and if that’s true, Starmer’s efforts to calm things down and appeal to people on either side of an unbridgeable divide will probably be doomed.

Yet, as the old David Bowie song goes, this is not America, and the red wall is far from a Trumpian redoubt of hard-right politics. Its new relationship with Boris Johnson’s Tory party feels tentative and provisional, as was evident in plenty of the conversations I had with Labour-Conservative switchers last December and embodied by an exchange with a man in Stoke-on-Trent who had just backed the Tories for the first time in his life, just before the polls closed. How did it feel, I wondered. His face screwed into a grimace. “Not good,” he said.

People had – and still have – a sense of the Labour party being distant and condescending (Mattinson’s book captures people in red-wall constituencies seeing Labour as a party of “naive and idealistic middle-class students … arrogant kids boasting degrees but lacking life experience”), and biting disdain for Jeremy Corbyn. And when it came to Brexit, there was also a moral sense of an agreement that had not been honoured. “We voted three years ago, and it’s still not happened,” a man in the Nottinghamshire former mining town of Worksop told me. His wife then chipped in: “What’s the point in having a democratic country if they’re not going to listen to the word of the voters?”

Told to make a choice, people had done so, and then watched as the winning option failed to materialise. Such was the incisive appeal of “Get Brexit done”: the fact that someone heeded the call does not automatically put them in the same ethical and political category as, say, Nigel Farage.

Red-wall areas are not really the hidebound, reactionary places of some people’s imagination. Many large places there – Walsall, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Bolton, Bury – are diverse and, in their own way, quintessentially modern. As they do everywhere else, attitudes in such places vary according to age, but the liberalising transformations that have changed society – on race, gender and sexuality – since the 1960s are often clear, even among people others might see as being stuck in the past. As Sunder Katwala, the director of the thinktank British Future, puts it: “The social conservatives of 2020 are probably as or more liberal as the social liberals of 1990.” Whatever has happened recently in the red wall, he warns against interpreting it as a backlash “against modern life and all of the gains of social liberalism in the last half-century”.

