The Modern Mullet Isn't Going Anywhere

Modern Ways to Wear a Mullet

Say what you want about the mullet, but the "business in the front, party in the back" style has inched its way back into relevancy in recent years, thanks to a number of celebrities putting a modern spin on the once polarizing cut.

These stars' nostalgic mullets have the classic shorter, layered tops and longer backs, but their stylists play with extensions, texture, and color, demonstrating that the cut can be extremely versatile and also ridiculously chic.

Another common thread is how these mullets are layered. Rather than stark contrasts between lengths, stars like Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have face-framing pieces or bangs added to their cuts to add softness and play up their hair textures.

Ahead, the best celebrity examples of how to style the modern mullet.

Miley Cyrus

While Miley Cyrus's mullet may have been a happy accident thanks to an at-home trim by her mom, the cut has now become her signature look. Here, the star channels '80s rocker Joan Jett with her choppy bangs, face-framing layers, and flipped ends.

Ella Emhoff

Fashion is back at the White House again, thanks in part to Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris. After capturing the nation's attention in Miu Miu and Batsheva at the inauguration, the Parson's grad signed a modeling contract and has a fashionable curly mullet with bangs to match her new gig.

Rihanna

One of Rihanna's most memorable hair moments is her 2013 mullet with shaved sides. And we're here for the 2021 shoulder-length version of the style with side burns and wavy ends.

Doja Cat

The extra-long back of Doja Cat's heavily-layered mullet leaves room for styling options. At the 2021 Grammys, the singer wore her mullet in undone waves for an effortless vibe.

Kesha

The singer's mullet got even edgier when she dyed it sky blue for summer.

Halsey

The textured top of Halsey's pixie-mullet adds extra volume and movement to her shorter cut.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Hands down, this choppy, textured cut is the chicest mullet we've ever seen.