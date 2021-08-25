Modern Meat Partners with Real Vison to Produce Plant-Based Performance Bars and Meal Kits for High Performance Cognitive Athletes, Students, and High Strain Mental Activities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant-Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its meat alternative brand, Modern Meat, has entered into a partnership agreement with Real Vision Foods, LLC ("Real Vision"), a natural food manufacturer with the capability of producing and distributing significant volumes of Modern Meat proprietary plant-based bars and meals targeted towards high performance cognitive athletes.

Real Vision creates products with distinctive great taste and nutritional density by selective sourcing of biodiverse ingredients, resulting in positive social, economic, and environmental impact through the supply chain. Its management team has over 100 years of experience working with companies such as at General Mills, Pepsi and Yum Restaurants. The principals have provided over 250 different stock-keeping units to retail, mass merchandise and club store supply chain, with branded and private-label applications in United States and Canada.

"Currently in the market there are numerous food and supplement choices available for athletes involved in physical activities that promote muscle growth, recovery, and endurance. However, we've identified a gap in the market. We recognize that high performance cognitive athlete's diet should be similar to that of other competitive athletes, yet they also require added nutrients, which will increase circulation in the brain. We are looking to address the need by developing high protein, nutritious plant-based bars and meals to provide these athletes and students with foods which will release energy quickly while still maintaining the glycemic level of the body," explains Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods.

A recent study showed that the amount of cortisol produced by an cognitive athlete is about the same level as that of a race-car driver, this combined with a high pulse sometimes as high as 160 to 180 beats per minute, which is equivalent to what happens during a very fast run, almost a marathon. In turn, opinion showed that contemporary sports are just as demanding as most other types of sports, if not more demanding.

"We are getting involved at a time when plant-based alternatives are top of mind for many consumers. The global dietary supplements market size was estimated at USD 140.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 151.85 billion in 2021 with steady growth trends leading towards plant-based alternatives. We have already identified potential suitors and customers for these plant-based nutrient bars and meals with discussions underway to ensure scalability and wide distribution. This joint venture with Real Vision will be effective immediately with plans to roll out products via ecommerce and retail by year end," said Tara.

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

