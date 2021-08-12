Modern Meat Announces Launch of Latest Plant-Based Product, Modern Breakfast Sausage Targeted at Multi Billion Dollar Fast Food Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant-Based Foods ") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has developed a new breakfast patty to add to its portfolio of gourmet plant-based meat alternatives. The Modern Breakfast Sausage is now available on limited release at select foodservice establishments throughout Canada as a pilot project for its planned fast-food expansion.

Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)

Companies such as Starbucks and Burger King have made the move to vegan breakfast alternatives, with companies such as McDonalds looking to follow. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization reports that there are about 1.44 billion pigs in the world. These pigs account for nearly 38 percent of meat production worldwide and are the most widely eaten animal in the world. Each year in the United States alone, more than 121 million pigs are slaughtered for food. The hot dogs and sausages market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.08% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$96.405 billion in 2025 from US$75.839 billion in 2019 expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.08%

"Our new plant-based sausage has been well received on all accounts by our test market participants and we are currently in talks with an industry leader in the space who will be testing our product. As we look to expand our breakfast sausage into the multibillion-dollar fast food channels, we are confident that we have a superior product in taste and quality," states Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Our development Chef, Karen Barnaby, has created an incredible flavour profile with an array of spices including sage and thyme, plus a satisfying texture that will not disappoint. The development of this product was the direct result of consumer feedback and market demand for their breakfast favorites. We are committed to listening to our customers and to continually developing our product line."

Story continues

Like most Modern Meat products, the Modern Breakfast Sausage is made free of soy, gluten, GMOs, and artificially produced ingredients. The plant-based patty provides 13 grams of protein per 90 gram serving and contains no cholesterol.

"Modern Meat has been ahead of the curve when it comes to recognizing the health and dietary restrictions that many people face which is why we commit to working with ingredients free of many common allergens. We carefully select our ingredients to satisfy the masses and use only simple and wholesome ingredients," explains Tara.

Modern Breakfast Sausage will hit retail store shelves across Canada and US by early October and will be available in the frozen section at select retailers.

For more information on where to find Modern Meat visit: www.themodernmeat.com

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, increased market penetration and distribution, the details of the launch of Modern Breakfast Sausage, future customers for the Company's products, the timeline for availability and locations where Modern Breakfast Sausage will be available, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow; brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c2272.html