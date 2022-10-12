Modern Life Expands Best-in-Class Life Insurance Brokerage Team

Life insurance veterans Bill Ventura and Ryan Mattern bring decades of experience to the tech-enabled brokerage empowering life insurance and financial advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Modern Life , a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage for advisors, announced today the expansion of its distribution team with the additions of two key new hires: Bill Ventura as Vice President of Strategic Growth and Ryan Mattern to lead Advanced Sales. The pair of life insurance industry veterans are the latest to join the organization, bolstering its lineup of experts supported by best-in-class technology.

Ventura and Mattern will work directly with the financial advisors that the firm supports by providing hands-on support for even the most complex client needs, enabled by technology. Both hires report to Dan Pierson, Modern Life's Head of Distribution.

"We are excited to welcome Bill and Ryan to the team, where they'll be instrumental in helping advisors secure the coverage that modern clients need and expect, with a seamless application process and unparalleled support," said Pierson. "Our investments in our brokerage team will help advisors place more business and provide their clients with the best outcomes for their unique situations. At Modern Life, we are the advisors' advocates working hands-on with their cases through each stage of the life insurance process."

Bill Ventura joins Modern Life after 22 years at Lincoln Financial, where he was most recently responsible for the distribution of Lincoln's core life products to national accounts. Ryan Mattern joins Modern Life following 18 years at Crump Life Insurance Services, where he supported high end advisors in complex case design and management.

Modern Life's newest hires join the firm's advanced brokerage services team, which includes brokerage managers Steve Loving, Brandon Parry and Nick Weiler. The team, whose members boast an average of more than 20 years' life insurance experience, supports advisors and their clients with a deep level of involvement from start to finish, including:

Story continues

Underwriting experts, supported by physicians, to perform detailed medical evaluations and advocate for clients based on medical evidence

Advanced planning professionals to craft the most effective solutions and educate advisors

Proactive case management, including the ability to access prescription histories and lab results to move cases forward efficiently

The brokerage team is supported by proprietary technology that allows applicants to privately and securely complete underwriting questionnaires, and provides advisors the ability to share quotes directly with clients through a responsive, mobile-ready interface. Among other features, the platform facilitates tracking the progress of cases from start to finish.

"Bill and Ryan are key additions to the Modern Life team, where their combined decades of experience in the life insurance industry have had an immediate impact on supporting leading advisors across the country," said Michael Konialian, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Life. "We pride ourselves in our ability to attract the best brokerage talent in order to offer an unrivaled level of support to our advisors and their clients."

To learn more about how Modern Life supports financial advisors and their clients, please visit modernlife.com or email advisors@modernlife.com . Bill Ventura and Ryan Mattern will be hosting a webinar on the impact of rising interest rates on premium financing on October 20 at 2pm ET. Please click here to register for the event .

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology solutions to digitally streamline advisors' practices and expert brokerage support. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com .

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Silva, pr@modernlife.com

SOURCE: Modern Life





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720065/Modern-Life-Expands-Best-in-Class-Life-Insurance-Brokerage-Team



