Modern Farmhouse Furniture and Decor Is Trending on Amazon, Where Throw Pillows, Coffee Tables, and More Start at $10

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

All of our top picks are on sale now

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Looking to redecorate, but not quite sure where to start? With a blend of traditional, rustic, and contemporary elements in rich, earthy tones, modern farmhouse decor may be exactly what you’re looking for.

If your interest is piqued, you’re in luck because Amazon’s trending modern farmhouse section is teeming with affordable furniture and home decor items ready for the taking. (Okay, the buying.) Think throw pillows, area rugs, table lamps, and coffee tables that are on sale starting at just $10. So whether you’re looking for an overhaul or just want to add a few pieces to the mix, this storefront has got you covered.

Best Modern Farmhouse Pieces on Amazon

Syntus Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers, $10 (Save 9%)

Amazon

$11

$10

Buy on Amazon

With a black and white buffalo check pattern, these throw pillow covers lend a bold flourish to neutral furnishings. The set includes two covers, which each measure 18 by 18 inches, in a soft but durable linen and polyester blend. Plus, they’re machine washable, so you can keep them looking fresh even after leaning back on them. Just note that they’re pillow covers, not actual pillows, so you’ll need to purchase pillows to zip them into.

More than 3,800 Amazon shoppers have given the pillow covers a five-star rating, with users saying they have a “nice feel” and are “adorable and well made.” One reviewer also said they are “great quality for the price.”

Story continues

Related: 10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased This 'Compact but Powerful' Space Heater in October — and It's on Sale

Safavieh Burris Country Farmhouse Chair Set, $152 (Save 48%)

Amazon

$293

$152

Buy on Amazon

If you’ve been in the market for chairs to place around your dining table, these are definite contenders. At almost 50 percent off, these two Safavieh chairs practically sell themselves. In case you need a bit more convincing, though, the chairs are crafted in rich, luxurious wood with curved spindle backs and sturdy legs. Plus, they look so similar to chairs we spotted in Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia House from Season 3 of Fixer Upper that your dining rooms will practically be twins.

“These chairs gave our dining room an instant facelift!” raved one shopper. Others say the wooden chairs are “very comfortable” and have “perfect back support.”

Arus Queen-Size Plaid Throw Blanket, $31 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$37

$31

Buy on Amazon

Whether you place this Arus throw blanket on your bed, drape it over an armchair, or lay it on your sofa, the tartan plaid will instantly infuse your home with a timeless comfy element. It’s designed with braided fringe, comes in 15 colors, and is machine washable.

Shoppers say the throw blanket is “super cozy,” “extremely soft,” and “so scrumptious.” One satisfied customer even wrote, “The only problem is that — within minutes of draping it over me — I am fast asleep.”

Related: This $450 Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $100 Thanks to Double Discounts at Amazon

Cozayh 2-Piece Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table Set, $216 (Save 17%)

Amazon

$260

$216

Buy on Amazon

Ringed, subtly distressed wood and hairpin legs bring rustic charm to these two coordinating coffee tables. They come in two sizes that can be placed side by side or in different spots around your living room. Plus, they can nest underneath each other to help save space while you’re not using the smaller one.

An Amazon shopper said the easy setup is a “pleasant surprise” and added that “you get two tables for less than what you would spend on one [at] most places.” Another raved that they “look better in person” and “add texture and high design to my space at a reasonable price.”

Want even more great modern farmhouse options? Keep scrolling to see what else you can find on Amazon right now.

Haus and Hues Framed Botanical Prints Set, $45 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$50

$45

Buy on Amazon

Seaside Village Industrial Table Lamp with USB Charging Port, $32 with Coupon

Amazon

$37

$32

Buy on Amazon

Sha Cerlih Queen-Size Platform Bed Frame, $167 with Coupon

Amazon

$209

$167

Buy on Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Abitha Coffee Table, $160 (Save 9%)

Amazon

$176

$160

Buy on Amazon

Amber Lewis x Loloi Billie Collection Area Rug, $112 (Save 55%)

Amazon

$249

$112

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.