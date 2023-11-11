Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunites with on-screen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer - Getty Images

Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons have reunited, with the pair taking a sweet photo.

The duo played on-screen father and daughter, Mitchell and Lily, in the ABC sitcom, which concluded in 2020 after 11 seasons.

It hasn’t stopped the cast from meeting up with each other, with Ferguson and Anderson-Emmons the latest to reunite.

“Got to see my talented pretend daughter @aubreyandersonemmons in her high school production of THE BURN,” wrote Ferguson on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the pair.

“It's crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her! Look at her now!!! Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud.”

Anderson-Emmons responded to the post, writing in the comment section: “Thank you so much for coming!!," Ferguson adding: "Love you kiddo!"

It isn’t the first Modern Family reunion for Ferguson in recent weeks, with the star meeting Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and Claire Dunphy respectively on the series.

“Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world! I luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita @itsjuliebowen,” wrote Vergara in a post. “Come back soooon!!!!! I missed uuu.”

Ferguson also reunited with Bowen for the first episode of his podcast, Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, with the host saying: “I feel so comfortable with Julie that it was a no-brainer to have her be the first to join me on this podcasting adventure.

“I brought her to Republique in Los Angeles during a torrential rainstorm to nibble on pastries and kimchi fried rice and debrief on the end of Modern Family and how our lives changed during that time – her 3 sons became teens and I went from single to married with 2 kids under 3.”

