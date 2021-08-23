Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet gets engaged

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage - Getty Images

Modern Family favourite Eric Stonestreet is a newly engaged man.

Famous for his double Emmy Award-winning role as Cameron Tucker in the US sitcom, he announced this wonderful news via Instagram today (August 23), uploading three snaps next to his beaming fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people'," Stonestreet joked in the caption.



His followers and friends responded with congratulatory messages, including Shazam's Zachary Levi, who wrote: "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!"

"Congrats you beautiful couple you [red heart emojis]," added musical icon Michael Buble, whilst Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara shared: "CONGRATULATIONS!!! [heart emojis]".

The pair first met back in 2016 at a charity event in Kansas City, before confirming their romance a year later.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage - Getty Images

Elsewhere, Stonestreet's Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara previously weighed in on the 'upsetting' news of the show ending after 11 seasons.



"Why can't it be Law & Order?" she said. "It was the dream job and if I could do it all again I would and I wouldn't change anything. Everything was perfect – the scripts, the cast, the writers... We became a family so it's hard to say goodbye."

Addressing the final shoot, the Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actress recalled: "It was bad. We were so upset – all of us. We are really going to miss each other. It's not about the work, it's the people. I'm never going to see them every day like I did. You lose contact in this business. I'm going to miss them. I already miss them!"

Modern Family aired on ABC in the US and Sky One/NOW TV in the UK.

