Modern Family stars including Sarah Hyland have a mini-reunion

Modern Family came to a conclusion in April after 11 years of family-based drama and laughter but the tight-knit cast have shown that they're remaining just as close as ever despite no longer being an on-screen family.

Stars Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy) and Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) gathered at co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett)'s home alongside Jesse's husband Justin Mikita and Sofia's husband Joe Manganiello for a reunion dinner.

The group all wore face coverings as they posed for a photo together outside the house, with Sofia and Joe's pet dog also making an appearance at the dinner.

Several of the stars shared the photo on their Instagram accounts, with Sofia captioning hers: "Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!! Missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!"



Her co-star Sarah also shared the snap, writing: "J'adore ma famille", while Julie captioned hers: "So amazing to see these people again".

Jesse also shared a few photos and details of some special birthday gifts he'd received from his co-stars, including a hat for his baby son Beckett, who he and Justin welcomed in July, and a rather distinctive candle holder.

"Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people. @itsjuliebowen knit Beckett a hat that I'm going to wear until he can fit into it and @sofiavergara gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape," he wrote.

Fans were delighted to see the stars back together and can't wait to see a full cast reunion happen at some point too, with the whole family back together.

Two of the show's stars are actually reuniting professionally, with Sarah set to star as one of the leads of new comedy Yours, Mine & Paul's, which is being executive-produced by her on-screen dad Phil, aka actor Ty Burrell.

The actress will play impulsive Lauren, a woman who agrees to be an egg donor and surrogate for her best friend Paul and his husband Xander despite the fact that she and Xander hate each other.

But the show will open with a huge twist as Paul suddenly dies, leaving pregnant Lauren and widower Xander facing the prospect of raising the baby together without Paul.