'Modern Family' reunion: See photos of the cast, including Sofía Vergara, Sarah Hyland

The cast of "Modern Family" had their own family reunion, as seen in photos posted by Sofía Vergara on Wednesday.

The actress posted four sets of photos and a video from the informal meet-up on Instagram. "First Modern Family reunion!!!!" she captioned the first post, with two heart emojis.

"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily," she wrote in the caption of another.

The post included photos of the entire cast, minus Ty Burrell, with Ariel Winter holding a photo of his character, Phil Dunphy; a photo of Winter and Sarah Hyland posing together; and a photo of Vergara, Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita.

The remaining stars in attendance included Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, and younger cast members all grown up, including Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. The cast was joined by co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

Ferguson and Stonestreet posted photos of each other on their Instagram stories, with both captioning their photo, "Look who they're making me work with today."

Ferguson also commented on one of the posts, writing, "Thanks for hosting Sofia!!!! Love you."

Vergara also posted a photo of her and on-screen husband O'Neill sitting together, of her and Ferguson laughing while sitting on the floor, and a video of Burrell's photo on a mantle. "We miss u Ty!!" Vergara wrote.

The hit ABC comedy lasted for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. The award-winning sitcom received 22 Emmys, including five in a row for best comedy series over its 250-episode run.

2023 is the year of the reunion, including an impromptu "Ted Lasso" reunion with Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, a "Dance Moms" reunion special announced and a reunion for the "Mean Girls" cast.

