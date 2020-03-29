Modern Family to air special tribute episode before finale

Photo credit: ABC

As the mighty comedy that is Modern Family prepares to bow out for good this spring, ABC has announced that it will be sent off with a special tribute documentary to celebrate the show's 11 years on the air.

A Modern Farewell, a one hour documentary, will air on ABC on April 8 and will take a nostalgic look back at the show's 250 episodes using interviews with the cast and crew, according to EW.

Fans will also get a glimpse behind the scenes of the writing and casting of the pilot episode and also take a look at the table read of the script for the final ever episode, so expect some tears to be shed.

The two-part, one-hour series finale will air immediately after the documentary.

Since its debut in 2009 Modern Family has won 22 Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe among others.





The cast and crew recently shared photos and videos from their emotional final days on set as filming wrapped, with Gloria Pritchett actress Sofia Vergara saying: "What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family. I will never forget this set, this people, there were only good times. Thank you Modern Family. Thank you Gloria Pritchett."

There was more sad news for Modern Family fans earlier this month as the show's beloved dog Stella (real name Beatrice) passed away at the age of 10, just days after filming on the show wrapped.

Modern Family's series finale will air in the US on April 8 on ABC. The show airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK.

