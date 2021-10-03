Moderates in spotlight as Democrats regroup for infrastructure, social care bills

WASHINGTON – All eyes are trained on a group of holdout moderate Democrats as lawmakers from across the party resolved themselves to passing two pieces of legislation critical to President Joe Biden's agenda.

“People will be disappointed. People will not get everything they want, that is the art of legislating, but the goal here is to get both bills, and we’re going to fight until we get both bills," Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Democratic leaders are now searching for ways to ensure that both holdout moderates and skeptical progressives are satisfied by the final deals on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget package, which they've again accepted must pass together.

“Their future may be intertwined a little bit. We don’t necessarily agree ... that they’re mutually exclusive," Richmond told "Fox News Sunday" of the pieces of legislation.

More: Congress is still at odds over Biden's infrastructure, budget plan. What would a deal mean for the president?

The characterization is bound to frustrate nine moderate House Democrats, who'd pressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package brokered in the Senate by Sept. 27.

While a majority of Democratic lawmakers and the president support both bills, the party's razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress mean that any small group of lawmakers can jeopardize the passage of a bill.

A lack of trust between different parts of the party led most progressive lawmakers to suspect that a larger reconciliation package wouldn't then be possible if moderate Democrats had already gotten their priorities passed in the infrastructure bill. So the House Progressive Caucus, a 95-member coalition, went through with its promise, forcing Pelosi to delay a vote until the larger package is agreed upon, setting up another round of negotiations.

Story continues

More: The House missed its deadline to pass infrastructure. That doesn't mean the bill has hit a dead end.

President Joe Biden walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as he arrives to meet with House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Biden called the meeting in order to push through an impasse with his infrastructure plan with $550 billion in new spending.

$3.5 trillion too big, $1.5 trillion too small

At issue is the total cost of the reconciliation package, which aims to increase spending on the social safety net, climate policies as well as reform major tax policies. The bill, last negotiated at $3.5 trillion, is considered too expensive by some moderates but not enough for many in the party.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he supports a $3.5 trillion topline figure for the reconciliation package but that reaching a passable deal was most important.

"Let me tell you at the outset, I support the $3.5 trillion. I believe that the elements of it have been stated over and over again. They're good for this country, and they're needed by families and by our nation," Durbin said.

"But I'm a realist too," he continued, adding that as with negotiations on past legislation, like the Affordable Care Act, talks with all factions of the party "will lead to a different number."

On Saturday, President Joe Biden also told reporters "I'm a realist" and that "I know how legislation gets done." The president continued that there's "no reason why both these bills couldn’t pass independently except that there are not the votes to do it that way. It’s a simple proposition."

'Close the deal':Biden struggles to unite Democrats behind his economic agenda

Progressive lawmakers have ruled out the possibility of a $1.5 trillion package, the maximum total amount of spending with which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he is comfortable.

"That's too small to get our priorities in," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, told CNN on Sunday. "It's going to be somewhere between 1.5 (trillion) and 3.5 (trillion), and I think the White House is working on that right now because, remember, what we want to deliver is child care, paid leave and climate change, housing."

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Sen. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; talk to reporters after meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called Manchin's figure "a good negotiating start" on ABC News' "This Week." He also said he agrees with Manchin that the package should pay for itself. "And you can pay for it, with a $3.5 trillion bill, by finally demanding that the wealthiest people and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes."

Doubtful moderates face pushback within party

After a failed bid to expedite a vote on infrastructure, holdout moderates in the House and Senate condemned the behavior of leadership and progressives.

In a statement issued Saturday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., called the progressives' efforts a "failed stunt" and that the delayed vote was "inexcusable and deeply disappointing for communities across our country."

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., wrote in a statement issued Friday evening that a "small far-left faction" of House Democrats "blocked a critical vote on the president’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill."

“This far-left faction is willing to put the president’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package, at risk. They’ve put civility and bipartisan governing at risk," Gottheimer, who led the group of nine Democrats pushing to expedite an infrastructure vote, said.

Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) talks to reporters following a vote to keep the federal government open until early December outside the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. Gottheimer leads a group of moderate Democrats in the House who have pushed for passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said in a Friday evening statement she was "profoundly disappointed and disillusioned by this process" after the infrastructure vote had been delayed. She argued that while she supports a reconciliation package "there is no — zero — linkage between these two bills in my mind."

The lawmakers' comments received swift backlash from colleagues.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a moderate Democrat and chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, pushed back on Gottheimer's statement, arguing that joint passage is the only path forward.

Sanders waved away Sinema's critique on NBC News, claiming that Arizonans "are beginning to stand up and show some impatience" with the Arizona Democrat and that Sinema must there "join the team here."

“This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation probably since the New Deal in the Great Depression. It's a big deal, and it's not going to happen overnight," he continued.

White House gears up for next round of negotiations

The White House has been in communication with lawmakers over both packages for months. While initially content to let congressional Democratic leaders steer negotiations, Biden himself has begun playing a larger role in ensuring the passage of his agenda.

"I believe I can get this done. I believe, when the American people are aware of what's in it, we can get it done," Biden told reporters before boarding Marine One on Saturday.

On Friday evening, Biden confidently said, “It doesn’t matter when – it doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days, or six weeks – we’re going to get it done" to a group of reporters after exiting a meeting of Democratic lawmakers.

Yet the president's patience with holdout moderates has become evident recently as the bulk of the party coalesces around his agenda.

"We could bring the moderates and progressives together very easily if we had two more votes. Two. Two people," Biden said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Biden will travel to Howell, Michigan, to promote both packages, according to the White House. The town is in the district of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a moderate House Democrat who she will "very seriously" examine a final reconciliation package and has called "threatening" from progressives "unproductive."

Biden will also host lawmakers from different factions of the party this week for talks over the spending bills, while also taking his pitch for both packages on the road, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, progressives look for common ground with moderate Democrats