Moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next five days: IMD

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Many interior parts of Tamil Nadu may receive thunderstorm along with moderate rainfall while parts of Puducherry may receive moderate to light rainfall over the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over interior Tamil Nadu. Moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

The weather agency informed that Saturday's trough in easterlies from the Comorin area to the North Tamil Nadu coast resulted in the likelihood of rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On the weather condition in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next two days, the IMD said: "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain, heavy at times is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 30 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively."

Meanwhile, up north, the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri received snowfall and rain lashed the western state of Punjab as well. (ANI)