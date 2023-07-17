Models of HMS Terror and Erebus built by young brothers set sail for Antarctica

Ollie Ferguson, 13, (right) and his brother Harry, 11, from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, with their model replicas of HMS Terror and Erebus - MacNeill Ferguson

Model versions of the last sailing ships to explore the Antarctic have been created by two young brothers and launched on a world-first 12,000-mile voyage around the southern continent.

Harry and Ollie Ferguson, aged 11 and nine, helped design one-metre-long replicas of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, the ships used on the 1839 voyage which discovered the Ross ice shelf, the last polar expedition attempted entirely under sail.

The young brothers have launched their model vessels on the Southern Ocean, where they will drift around the Antarctic on the circumpolar current for a distance of 12,500, on a two-year-long voyage believed to be the first of its kind.

Harry, 11, and Ollie, nine, previously set a Guinness World Record when they set their Playmobil pirate ship on the high seas and tracked the tiny vessel as it travelled almost 4,000 miles across the Atlantic.

The brothers took inspiration from the scientific expedition of 1839-43 led by Sir James Clark Ross - MacNeill Ferguson

The small wooden craft being used in the adventurous youngsters’ Antarctic mission will record temperature and water PH data as they drift.

The craft will also send tracking signals and a once-monthly photograph back to the boys ten times a day during their two-year voyage.

Speaking following the launch of the mini Erebus and Terror, Harry said: “It feels awesome, we’ve been trying to do it for two years now and we’ve finally got them in and it feels amazing.

“We’re interested to collect data about climate change and also just trying to see what happens to the boats and the end result and - though there is a very low chance - to see if we will ever see them again.”

The tiny vessels are fitted with sensors to measure sea temperature and ocean pH, a tracking system and cameras - MacNeill Ferguson

Ollie said it was “probably one of our most challenging and ambitious adventures yet”.

The boys from Aberdeenshire have lived a life of adventure and their mother Vicki and father MacNeill, an ecological specialist for global energy consultancy Xodus, devised a bucket list in 2014 after fearing they could lose their children.

Both Harry and Ollie were delivered prematurely and suffered heart problems, but have grown to tick almost 500 activities off the bucket list.

Their latest launch has been two years in the making and began with tiny hulls being carved from an old elms tree with the help of a naval architect, and tested for buoyancy off the Scottish coast.

The brothers in 2019 with their world record breaking Playmobil ship - Mercury Press & Media

The two eco-friendly vessels were fitted with sensors to measure sea temperature and ocean pH, a tracking system, cameras, and faithfully reconstructed miniature mast and rigging in homage to the original HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.

These sturdy warships were used in the successful 1839 expedition to the Antarctic led by Sir James Clark Ross, and their names were given to two volcanoes discovered on the southern continent.

The ships were both later used on Captain Sir John Franklin’s disastrous 1845 voyage to chart a Northwest Passage, during which both vessels were lost, and the entirety of both crews perished.

The Ferguson family is hoping their unmanned miniature versions of the Erebus and Terror will meet with more success, and manage to complete a vast loop of the Antarctic intact, after being launched into a circumpolar current off the remote island of South Georgia.

What happened to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror?

Their father Mr Ferguson said the boys were “over the moon” with the launch, adding: “We devised a list of 500 adventures when they were very young and we decided that, rather than let them sit on screen all day, we’d get them to engage with the outside world

“We figured we’d devise adventures and challenges to all do as a family.”

“We were thinking what else we could do. We realised this was the largest current in the world, and that it’s 22,000km long, so we figured that would be a great one to do.”

