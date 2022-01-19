Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook Sports Bikini in Dreamy Beach Photo

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Sailor Brinkley-Cook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is living her best vacation life!

In her latest Instagram carousel shared Tuesday, Brinkley-Cook posed in a dark purple string bikini holding onto a tree with a bougainvillea in full bloom and a beautiful beach serving as her backdrop.

The 23-year-old model also shared a close-up view of the gorgeous blue ocean waves with the sun peeking behind the clouds and also a tropical palm grove.

In another photo, Brinkley-Cook and her friends were pictured sitting poolside. She kept the caption simple with a rainbow emoji.

Earlier this week, she soaked in the "eternal sunshine" in similar beachside snaps while rocking a one-piece white, strapless bikini and a high ponytail. Her look was complete with a roped belt tied at the side of her waist.

In August, Brinkley-Cook debuted a new look, twinning with her mom and fellow model Christie Brinkley.

The mother-daughter duo showed off their matching forehead bangs while at Michael Kors' 40th-anniversary celebration.

"Celebrating 40 years of the iconic American Style of the adorable legend @michaelkors in the chicest garden of hosts extraordinaire Jon and legs for days @tizzielisch and co hosted by the lovely and glamorously cool @naomiwatts plus strawberry shortcake all on a gorgeous Summer night!" she captioned the post.

"Thank you all for including @sailorbrinkleycook and me! PS Thank you @owengould for our new haircuts! 😘💕"

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley-Cooke also posted photos from the big night out, sharing two solo shots in her sequin dress and another photo of her laughing with Kors.

"Happy 40th anniversary @michaelkors ✨♥️✨" she captioned the post.