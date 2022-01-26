Model Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen Are Engaged After 12 Years of Dating – See Her Ring!

Romee Strijd's Laurens van Leeuwen partner is putting it a ring on it after 12 years of daying.

The 26-year-old former Victoria's Secret model shared via Instagram Tuesday that she and Laurens van Leeuwen are engaged after 12 years of dating.

Strijd celebrated the occasion by sharing some of their special moments in a series of sentimental Instagram photos.

In the photos, van Leeuwen is seen on one knee holding out the ring while Strijd, sporting a fitted white snow outfit complete with a black stripe down the side, smiles in sweet surprise in one snap. The Switzerland mountains serve as a stunning backdrop for the beautiful moment.

"I said YES 💍❤️," Strijd captioned the pictures.

The carousel also featured a photo of a delicious mountainside meal and an adorable picture of the now-fiancés beaming at one another, wrapping with a snap of them kissing.

Strijd's round brilliant cut diamond, designed by Ring Concierge Fine Jewelry, is on full display in another snap. As shared with PEOPLE, it's set in a two-tone "Whisper Thin Trio" that showcases three pavé diamonds on either side of the center stone.

RELATED: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby with Husband James Rothschild

Laurens chose the classic setting as it complimented the model's minimalist yet chic style, Ring Concierge shared with PEOPLE.

Founder Nicole Wegman tells PEOPLE, "The couple had a trip planned to Switzerland to celebrate their 12th anniversary so Laurens decided that was the perfect opportunity to surprise Romee with her dream ring."

RELATED: Supermodels Are Ushering In This Unbelievably Cozy Winter Shoe Trend

"He selected a Round Brilliant Cut because they are as timeless as it gets and are cut to maximize sparkle," she added. "Clients love our Whisper Thin® settings because it is the thinnest band possible while being completely safe for daily wear and the diamond almost appears like it's floating."

Clothing line founder van Leeuwen also celebrated the moment with a photo of the pair smiling at the camera, Strijd showing off her new diamond. He kissed the Dutch model on the cheek in another photo. Footage of roses, wine on ice, and a beautiful meal also featured in his carousel.

RELATED VIDEO: Floribama Shore's Gus Smyrnios Is Engaged to 'True Love' Samantha Carucci: 'Love You Forever'

In December 2020, the couple welcomed daughter Mint.

Strijid shared the happy news alongside a serene photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn while looking down at her lovingly.

"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms 💕," the new mom captioned her intimate snapshot. "We are so in love with you!!"

