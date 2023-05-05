Model Olivia Culpo stuns as UFO on 'The Masked Singer': 'That takes a lot of guts'

Olivia Culpo may know how to strike a pose, but she can also carry a tune.

The former Miss Universe indulged in her musical side when it was revealed that Culpo was one of the contestants on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday.

Culpo captivated the singing competition’s judging panel as the vibrant UFO persona, grooving onstage in a sparkly, metallic silver bodysuit and glowing UFO skirt. Culpo sang a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Tears Dry on Their Own,” strutting down the stage in artificial rain as Buckingham Palace guard lookalikes danced around her in the British-inspired performance.

“That’s the thing I love about UFO. You come out here, you command the attention from the audience, you beam us up and take us somewhere out of this world,” judge Jenny McCarthy said.

When it came time to reveal Culpo’s identity later in the episode, the judges were shocked to learn the model was the face behind the voice, especially Nicole Scherzinger, who said UFO had “the best energy and the best spirit on this show this season.”

"Did you know she could sing like this, Nicole?" McCarthy asked, to which Scherzinger replied, "I know that (Olivia is) the most gorgeous human ever — I mean, look at that face — but I didn't know you could sing," she said.

“That takes a lot of guts to get up there,” Scherzinger added. “You’ve graced our stage a few times.”

Although her journey on the show came to an end with her elimination, Culpo managed to advance to the show’s quarterfinals. “I’m no Nicole Scherzinger, but I like to sing in the shower,” Culpo joked.

In all seriousness, Culpo said being on “The Masked Singer” allowed her to get in touch with a more authentic part of herself.

“Although I had a mask on, this is more of my personality that I got to share for the first time,” Culpo said. “So much of what I feel like I have to do is not about that, or people don’t want to see your personality, so this was really, really fun for me.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Culpo shocks Nicole Scherzinger as UFO on 'The Masked Singer'