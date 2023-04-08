Model Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are engaged! See photos as NFL star takes a knee

Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are engaged.

The former Miss Universe Culpo, 30, posted a series of romantic black-and-white photographs on her official Instagram account Friday, which McCaffrey also shared on his account. The photos show the San Francisco 49ers star running back, 26, taking a knee to propose while Culpo has a look of joyous shock with her hands up to her face.

The other photos taken during a Utah excursion vacation show the two hugging and Culpo showing off her sparkling engagement ring. Her only comment in the caption states the proposal took place on April 2 ("♾️4.2.23♾️").

"We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but word travels fast," Culpo wrote in an Instagram stories post. "I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiance."

The couple has been together since 2019. Culpo's media representative Jill Fritzo confirmed the engagement without further comment.

Famous friends gushed over the photos and news in the comment.

"YESSSSSSSS❣️❣️❣️❣️" wrote model Gigi Hadid.

Demi Lovato commented: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!

Even 49ers teammate Greg Kittle sent heart and flame emojis in a comment.

Nicole Wegmen, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, told People.com that McCaffrey worked with the upscale wedding company to design the ring - a cut oval flanked with an epaulet side stone in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.

Culpo told "Entertainment Tonight" in November that McCaffrey is so great, she broke her "no athletes ever again" dating rule (after relationships with high profile athletes including Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola).

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," Culpo said of McCaffrey. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are engaged: See photos