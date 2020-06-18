Model Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary with Romantic Beach Picnic

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook are celebrating their anniversary in paradise.

On Wednesday, the supermodel posted a series of Instagram photos with her longtime love (who is the son the Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook) in honor of their three-year dating anniversary.

“3 years later. Still on a beach. Still drinking wine. Still cracking jokes no one else would find funny ❤️” Agdal captioned the post.

The cute couple can be seen sharing a kiss and relaxing by the beach with a glass of white wine in the beach-side photos. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, is wearing a stripped button-down and denim skirt. Brinkley-Cook, 25, is sporting a chambray shirt and gray trousers.

In the third pic, Agdal looks comfy and happy as she enjoys a meal with a scenic garden view.

Agdal — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio — and Brinkley-Cook were first spotted out together in New York City during summer 2017.

Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal

Although Brinkley-Cook rarely posts on social media, Agdal has shared several photos and videos of the happy couple on her Instagram account over the years.

Last month, she posted a beach photo with Brinkley-Cook captioned, "An empty bay, a selftimer and this ham 💘" And a few days prior, the pair packed on the PDA in a short Instagram video seemingly filmed during an at-home workout.

"Only person I’ll let past the fist bump phase💘 " Agdal wrote alongside the clip.

In 2018, the model opened up about her relationship with Christie Brinkley during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool,” Agdal explained. “She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 a.m. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”

She told PEOPLE in 2019, "If I have a question regarding my career or regarding something I’m doing, I’ll ask her,” adding, "[Brinkley] is kind of just family. We talk about family stuff and real life things. Not so much about modeling.”