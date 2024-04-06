Model Named as Sex Worker in Lil Rod's Lawsuit Against Diddy Refutes Claim as 'False Allegations'

"Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Jade Ramey said

Instagram/jaderamey; Steve Granitz/WireImage Jade Ramey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A model has denied a claim that she was a sex worker for Sean "Diddy" Combs after being named such in a recent lawsuit.

Over a month after producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of sexual assault and harassment, Jade Ramey has now denied being a sex worker — another allegation made in the suit.

The lawsuit alleged that she and two other women were "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey told Entertainment Tonight. "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment," she continued. "I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time."

A representative for Ramey — who was last spotted out with Diddy in Malibu in December 2022 — did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Instagram/jaderamey Jade Ramey shares a selfie to Instagram

The lawsuit, which was filed in March by Jones, a former producer and videographer for 54-year-old Diddy, detailed his alleged experience being sexually harassed, drugged and threatened by the mogul. Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.

Jones, who produced multiple songs off Diddy's Love LP between September 2022 and November 2023, allegedly “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album.” The suit specifically alleges that he was the victim of "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus" by Diddy, and that he was sexually assaulted by a woman in "the presence of Mr. Combs and his staff" — among other allegations.

Diddy's lawyer Shawn Holley told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that Jones' claims were "complete lies" and accused him of "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley said. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. "

In the lawsuit, the producer also accused Diddy of having "bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend" — a group of three women that Lil Rod claimed included Ramey. Another one of the women mentioned, Daphne Joy, has since denied the allegation.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs appears at Howard University on October 20, 2023

In a series of Instagram Stories posted in late March, Joy wrote that she was "deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit."

"The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," Joy said.

Diddy's recent legal troubles have extended beyond Jones' lawsuit, as late last month his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided amid sex trafficking allegations.

A Homeland Security Investigations representative confirmed at the time that it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation." Diddy has been accused of sexual assault and similar claims by five people in separate lawsuits filed in recent months — two of which have included allegations of sex trafficking.

Attorney Aaron Dyer told PEOPLE after the raids that there was "no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer added at the time. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

