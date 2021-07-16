Model Katrina Scott on Walking SI Swim Runway Despite 'Swelling, Hormones' from IVF Cycle

Katrina Scott walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida

John Parra/Getty

When model Katrina Scott hit the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit catwalk last weekend, her trip down the runway was more than just another modeling gig for the 37-year-old. It was a moment to help inspire others trying to conceive.

Scott, a fitness entrepreneur and mom to 2-year-old daughter Isabelle, was in the midst of IVF treatments when she got the call asking to join the crew of women participating in SI Swim's runway show during Miami Swim Week.

"With IVF, I had to have a surgery called hysteroscopy," Scott, who previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, told TODAY Parents. "After that, they put you on high levels of estrogen."

Describing the hormone therapy as an "emotional whirlwind," Scott admitted that she didn't feel close to bikini-ready when it was time for the fashion show — but that didn't stop her from turning down the opportunity.

Katrina Scott walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida

John Parra/Getty

"I didn't feel ready — [the] amount of swelling and hormones, the amount of things that were happening [with my body], but I said, 'I'm going to agree to this even though this is such a crazy time in my body,'" Scott said.

Katrina Scott walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida

Jason Koerner/Getty

Scott strutted down the catwalk in various swimsuits including a cutout one-piece, high-rise thong bikini and patterned two-piece. She looked back on the experience in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying how proud she felt to "represent all the women out there who feel like it's too late for them."

"IT'S NEVER TOO LATE! 💫 I hope to represent all the moms… you are remarkable and so strong. I hope to represent the women yearning to grow their family… who may have experienced loss (my 3 angels), and all my IVF warriors who are holding onto every month praying for their family," Scott said. "I hope to represent the women who have had the hardest year of their life… and show that there's still light and to keep your head high and your heart open."

Katrina Scott

Katrina Scott/Instagram

She added: "I hope to represent the women who don't see their body type in the media (AA, cellulite, curves, and beyond!). And I hope to rep the small town girls (NH baby!). Most of all… I hope to represent YOU. I hope I made you feel proud walking this runway!"

Katrina Scott walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida

John Parra/Getty

Also on the runway at the event were 57-year-old model Kathy Jacobs, Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. Golden Barbie), who attended with her boyfriend, trainer Anthony Rhoades, Natalie Mariduena (who became famous as YouTuber David Dobrik's assistant), and 13 Swim Search hopefuls selected from SI Swim's annual open casting call.

The 2021 SI Swim issue hits stands July 22.