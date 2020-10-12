Model Claudia Schiffer Signs With CAA

CAA has signed model and creative director Claudia Schiffer.

Schiffer said she wanted to work with CAA because the agency is committed to pushing for change in the modeling industry. She hopes to work alongside CAA fashion group leader Christian Carino and other agents to bring about institutional fixes within the world of fashion.

“I’ve been looking for an agent who is willing to embrace the future, learn from the mistakes of the past and be the perfect blend of business and fashion,” said Schiffer. “I want to be not only a voice in this movement, but a mentor for the next generation.”

Schiffer, who is also an executive producer, got her start in 1987 after being spotted by a modeling agent. She found success early in her career, posing for the cover of British Vogue at 19 years old and becoming the world’s highest paid supermodel by age 21. She also did a campaign for Guess and was the face of Chanel.

Schiffer has taken part in advertising campaigns for companies including Versace, Balmain, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Pepsi and Neiman Marcus. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Schiffer holds the record for most magazine cover appearances with over 1000.

Schiffer is repped by Anna Ogundehin and Ziffren Brittenham LLP’s Matt Johnson.

