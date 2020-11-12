Model alleges she was ‘banned’ from Tinder for being ‘too hot’

A 21-year-old model is claiming that Tinder “banned her” from the popular dating app for being “too hot.”

Luna Benna said she signed up for Tinder three years ago after ending a relationship and so many people stole her photos that her profile got flagged.

“People were stealing my photos and making money using my images. Catfishing, basically,” she alleged. “There’s so many fake profiles out there, whenever I start a legit account I get reported and Tinder has me taken down.”

“Catfishing” refers to when someone creates a fictional persona online, typically using photos of other people.

Benna also claimed that “being too good looking” led her to be harassed by a lot of men on the app. Although, it wasn’t all bad.

“People offered me vacations, proposed to me — even offered money if I agreed to meet up with them,” she said, before adding that she never actually took up anyone on these offers.

But even while on the app, Benna said she had a really tough time dating people.

“I definitely matched with people I liked. Did lots and lots of texting and FaceTiming, phone calls — the whole thing,” she explained. “One was a super awkward experience — the dude said my presence was so powerful it made him uncomfortable … He said it honest-to-God temporarily paralyzed him and he’d never met a woman like me before.”

While Benna makes a living from platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, she said she still felt uncomfortable seeing people use her image on fake Facebook fan pages or Tinder accounts with inappropriate bios.

“At first I tried confronting [the impersonators] but it never ended well. The outcome would typically be a block,” Benna claimed. “It would motivate the catfishers to look even more ‘real’ and ‘authentic’ now that they knew I was aware [of them].”

