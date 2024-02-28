ModaMiami’s First Auction Is Offering up $80 Million in Rare Cars, Motorcycles, and More Collectibles

RM Sotheby’s is changing the concours as we know it.

The auction house has teamed up with Moda Events to create a new four-day extravaganza to showcase the best in automotive, art, and design. Running from February 29 to March 3, the inaugural ModaMiami will not only feature classic rides and hypercars but also high-end watches, blue-chip art, and even world-class cuisine.

The grounds of the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, will be turned into “the ultimate playground for luxury enthusiasts,” according to RM Sotheby’s. Over four days, guests can partake in premium experiences, from tasting dishes created by renowned celebrity chefs to test-driving cars built by the best marques. Attendees can also bid on $80 million worth of luxury goods.

The 1929 De Havilland Gipsy Moth.

Taking place on March 1 and 2, the two-day auction comprises 125 lots in total. The lineup includes some of the finest vehicles of the past century, with classics such as a pre-war Sears motorcycle from 1911 (estimate: $40,000 to $60,000), the 1929 De Havilland Gipsy Moth from Out of Africa ($140,000 to $220,000), an elegant 1940s Chris-Craft runabout ($175,000 to $225,000), and a rare Duesenberg Model J from 1930 ($3.5 million to $4 million).

The 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe by Vignale.

Other retro rarities include a 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe by Vignale ($4.5 million to $5.5 million), a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster ($2.2 million to $2.7 million), and a 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6 ($1.8 million to $2.2 million). Modern autos will cross the block, too, such as a 2018 Bugatti Chiron ($3.2 and $3.8 million), a 2015 McLaren P1 ($1.9 million to $2.1 million), and a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf ($1.1 million to $1.3 million).

“In collaboration with Moda Events, our goal was to create the premier car show on the East Coast,” founder and chairman of RM Sotheby’s Rob Myers said in a statement. “To achieve this at the RM Sotheby’s auction, we knew we had to bring an array of incredible cars. The diversity of cars we’re offering matches the variety you’d see on the showfield, from the fastest hypercars to American classics.”

The 1948 Chris-Craft Boat Bar.

Machines aside, the sale includes an assortment of coveted collectibles, like a boat bar made from a 1948 Chris-Craft runabout ($65,000 to $75,000), a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini print ($15,000 to $25,000), and a bronze sculpture of a Duesenberg by Stanley Wanlass ($20,000 to $30,000). (You can check out the full catalog here.)

Attendees will also be able to splash out on jewelry and other designer accessories. Grails from Sotheby’s Fine Watches auction will be on display, too, such as an exclusive Heuer Carrera Sunray DX and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept watch.

Tickets for ModaMiami range from $150 to $1,665. See you there.

ModaMiami Auction

