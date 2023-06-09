Soldier sues MoD for £13m over fall he blames on Army’s drinking culture

Lucca Brunozzi, 22, fell from the landing of Ward Barracks, near Bulford, in March 2019 - Champion News Service Ltd

A soldier who is suing the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for £13 million because he suffered brain damage after a fall from a balcony has blamed the incident on the Army’s drinking culture.

Lucca Brunozzi, 22, formerly a soldier in the Rifles regiment, suffered damage to his neck, back and brain when he fell from the landing of Ward Barracks, near Bulford, in March 2019.

Stuart McCracken, the barrister for Mr Brunozzi, claimed the Army culture “encouraged the drinking of alcohol and socialising between those stationed at Ward Barracks – such activities involving young servicemen, carrying with them an inherent risk of acts of aggression and/or over-exuberance by those servicemen”.

He claims “drinking and socialising between those living in the single living accommodation, including in the accommodation itself, was actively encouraged by the defendant”, the MoD.

On Mr Brunozzi’s second day at Ward Barracks, it sponsored a drinking session for the service personnel based there, the barrister added.

‘Came at him aggressively’

Court documents relate that the incident between Mr Brunozzi and a fellow rifleman occurred after he returned to their accommodation after a night out.

It is claimed that while at a club, Mr Brunozzi became the target of hostility from his colleague, who “came at him aggressively” once they were back at the barracks.

Mr Brunozzi was near the balustrade on the landing area when he felt a “strong push”, said Mr McCracken.

“The push caused the claimant to make contact with the balustrade, to pivot over the top of it, to fall down on to the ground floor below and to sustain serious injury,” he said.

Mr Brunozzi claims his colleagues failed to call an ambulance and instead brought him back to his room, where he awoke the next morning “undressed and in his own bed”.

It is alleged that on Mr Brunozzi’s second day at Ward Barracks, it sponsored a drinking session for the service personnel based there - Champion News Service Ltd

His lawyers say the Army should have provided higher guard rails in the barracks and claimed it was liable for the other soldier’s alleged drunkenly aggressive conduct.

Mr Brunozzi maintains he was the victim of assault and battery, with his comrade “pushing him towards and or/over the balustrade” and he denies drinking to excess.

Mr Brunozzi’s lawyers said his injuries caused memory loss and reduced concentration, describing his current state as “vulnerable”.

Disorderly conduct is military offence

However, Andrew Ward, the defence barrister, denied that the Army “encouraged and/or condoned excessive alcohol consumption and/or fighting between the junior ranks” and he pointed out that disorderly conduct was a military offence.

In the MoD’s written evidence, Mr Ward said: “The defendant does not know how or why the claimant ended up going over the balustrade on the top floor, which he must prove.”

He highlighted a police report that showed Mr Brunozzi had consumed six beers, four or five double vodkas with Coke and two Jäegermeisters on the night of his fall.

“The MoD did not suffer, cause, permit or foster a culture of drunken fighting, and/or inappropriate conduct and/or aggression, whether as alleged or at all,” Mr Ward added.

He said the balustrade was the correct height and “reasonably safe”.

The case reached the High Court in a brief hearing.

The judge, Master Lisa Sullivan, said the key trial issues would boil down to whether there was a breach of duty by the MoD and the exact cause of the accident.

No date has yet been set for the full trial.

