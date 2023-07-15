Ex-soldiers to join ‘surge’ force as regular Army shrinks in size

British Army soldiers on a joint modern warfare exercise at Fort Irwin, California - Donald Todd/ABF

Former soldiers will be called on to join a “surge” force in future crises as part of a major overhaul of the military that will shrink the Army to its smallest size since the Napoleonic wars.

A paper expected to be laid in Parliament on Tuesday will outline plans for former regular soldiers, including those no longer serving as reservists, to help “revitalise” a strategic reserve of troops.

The long-awaited defence command paper will also announce plans for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to expand its use of technology such as robotics, laser weapons and human augmentation such as implants and powered prosthetics.

More than £6.6 billion of the defence budget will go towards the development of new technology, and £2.5 billion will be directed to boosting the country’s weapon stockpiles, as the UK seeks to “outpace” the threats posed by adversaries.

Scots Guards undertake winter bayonet training in Estonia - Sgt Hart

The paper will also confirm plans announced by Rishi Sunak for a global response force to “get there first” during crises and to make it easier for former soldiers to join the civil service.

The changes are expected to be announced alongside confirmation of government plans to reduce the size of the Army to 73,000 troops – its smallest size since the Napoleonic era.

A government source said the changes proposed in the paper would help the UK to defend itself with “forces that are fit for the future”.

Amid criticism of the planned cuts to the Army, the source warned: “History shows us time and time again we have to adapt to new threats and forgo sentimentality about some of our outdated capabilities.”

The planned reduction in the size of the Army, which stands at more than 75,000 full-time and fully trained troops today, predates the war in Ukraine. The Government is also proposing to slash the number of tanks operated by UK forces.

British soldiers take part in a Lockheed Martin demonstration of a virtual reality crew trainer - Finnbarr Webster/Getty

This week, ministers are expected to defend the cuts, insisting that the war on the continent shows how UK forces can become “fleeter of foot”.

The war in Ukraine highlighted the vulnerability of tanks to light weapons such as Nlaws and Javelins, thousands of which have been provided to Kyiv from UK stockpiles since February 2022.

The command paper is expected to include plans for a major replenishment of the country’s stockpiles, after James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said: “Nobody has made any secret of the fact the stockpiles we hold are insufficient.”



A 2021 review of reserve forces by Lord Lancaster, a former defence minister, said that the “capability of the ex-regular reserve forces” – those who had left the regular Army but could be recalled in times of need – had “eroded steadily since the end of the Cold War”.

It added: “The removal of the monolithic threat of the Soviet Union diminished the imperative for maintaining a strategic reserve. The added mass that ex-regular reserve forces could provide beyond the mobilisation of the volunteer reserve no longer appeared to warrant more than the bare minimum of investment, denting its utility and credibility.

“The return of state-based threats and the risks from manmade and natural disasters have changed the logic of this argument. It dictates the need to revitalise the strategic reserve.”

‘Mass as well as niche skills’

Lord Lancaster said the force should be “built around those who have recently left the regular forces but are still legally committed to be called out”, but should include “any ex-regulars and ex-reservists who wish to continue to serve in the strategic reserve”.

He added the force would provide “mass as well certain niche skills”, for example, by including ex-regular helicopter pilots who are continuing to fly in the private sector. “Commitment levels would be kept very low,” said Lord Lancaster.

The command paper is expected to set out plans for the MoD to boost its capabilities in robotics, human augmentation, so-called directed energy weapons such as lasers, and counter-measures to chemical and biological weapons. It will also call for the military to accelerate its work on making its hardware “interoperable” with allies.

The MoD has previously awarded contracts for defence firms to develop “demonstrator” weapons that are powered by electricity and operated without ammunition, including a laser weapon that would be mounted on a Wolfhound armoured vehicle. The Army has also trialled the use of robotic dogs that can deploy by parachute and helicopter.

Budget stands at record level

Following a £5 billion increase in defence spending announced earlier this year, the overall budget stands at a record level of some £50 billion.

A government source said: “The war in Ukraine – fought on a scale not thought possible in this generation – has taught us many lessons. We have seen there for instance how our forces can become fleeter of foot.

“As we provide for our troops with the highest-ever defence budget, this command paper will see us modernise and adapt to emerging technologies and defend these shores with forces that are fit for the future.”

